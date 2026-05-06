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Senate Bill 803 Printer's Number 0851

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

BROWN, PICOZZI, COMITTA, ARGALL, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, STEFANO, MILLER, FARRY, DUSH, COLLETT

Short Title

An Act providing for the establishment of first-time homebuyer savings accounts for first-time homebuyers in this Commonwealth; establishing the First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program and the First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Fund; and imposing duties on the Treasury Department.

Memo Subject

First-Time Homebuyers Savings Accounts

Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM

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Senate Bill 803 Printer's Number 0851

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