Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,021 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1675

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1321

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GEBHARD, DUSH, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, J. WARD, VOGEL, KEEFER

Short Title

An Act providing for eligibility for State funds; imposing duties on the Department of Human Services; providing for investigations by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Attorney General; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Ending State Funding for Gender Transition of Minors

Actions

1675 Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, May 1, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1675

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.