Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1675

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1321 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, DUSH, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, J. WARD, VOGEL, KEEFER Short Title An Act providing for eligibility for State funds; imposing duties on the Department of Human Services; providing for investigations by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Attorney General; and imposing penalties. Memo Subject Ending State Funding for Gender Transition of Minors Actions 1675 Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, May 1, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM



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