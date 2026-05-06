Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1675
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1321
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GEBHARD, DUSH, MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, J. WARD, VOGEL, KEEFER
Short Title
An Act providing for eligibility for State funds; imposing duties on the Department of Human Services; providing for investigations by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Attorney General; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Ending State Funding for Gender Transition of Minors
Actions
|1675
|Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, May 1, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:18 AM
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