Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1589

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1281 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in planned residential development, providing for expedited high density housing approval. Memo Subject Lowering Housing Costs: Pre-Approved Housing Plans Actions 1589 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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