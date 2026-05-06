Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1589
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1281
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in planned residential development, providing for expedited high density housing approval.
Memo Subject
Lowering Housing Costs: Pre-Approved Housing Plans
Actions
|1589
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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