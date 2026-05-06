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Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1589

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1281

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805, No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, in planned residential development, providing for expedited high density housing approval.

Memo Subject

Lowering Housing Costs: Pre-Approved Housing Plans

Actions

1589 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 14, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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Senate Bill 1281 Printer's Number 1589

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