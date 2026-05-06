Senate Bill 1277 Printer's Number 1632
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1277
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
STEFANO, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, DUSH, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, further providing for title of act, for construction, for definitions and for deteriorated areas; providing for ordinance and resolution limitations; further providing for exemption schedule and for procedure for obtaining exemption; and providing for public registry.
Memo Subject
Property Tax Abatements for Redevelopment
Actions
|1632
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 23, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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