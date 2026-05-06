Senate Bill 1277 Printer's Number 1632

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1277 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STEFANO, ROTHMAN, PICOZZI, DUSH, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN Short Title An Act amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, further providing for title of act, for construction, for definitions and for deteriorated areas; providing for ordinance and resolution limitations; further providing for exemption schedule and for procedure for obtaining exemption; and providing for public registry. Memo Subject Property Tax Abatements for Redevelopment Actions 1632 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, April 23, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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