Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1694

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1105 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROWN, STEFANO, BAKER, SAVAL, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hotel tax, further providing for hotel room rental tax in third through eighth class counties. Memo Subject Reporting of Tax Information by Home-sharing and Short-term Rental Service Companies Actions 1350 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 8, 2025 1694 Reported as amended, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM



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