Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1694
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1105
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, STEFANO, BAKER, SAVAL, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hotel tax, further providing for hotel room rental tax in third through eighth class counties.
Memo Subject
Reporting of Tax Information by Home-sharing and Short-term Rental Service Companies
Actions
|1350
|Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 8, 2025
|1694
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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