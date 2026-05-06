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Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1694

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1105

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, STEFANO, BAKER, SAVAL, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hotel tax, further providing for hotel room rental tax in third through eighth class counties.

Memo Subject

Reporting of Tax Information by Home-sharing and Short-term Rental Service Companies

Actions

1350 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 8, 2025
1694 Reported as amended, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM


 

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Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1694

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