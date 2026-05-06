Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1690

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, MILLER, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO, GEBHARD, MALONE, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, FARRY

Short Title An Act providing for unfair methods of competition and for enforcement and penalties.

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