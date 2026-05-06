Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1690
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors
PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, MILLER, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO, GEBHARD, MALONE, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, FARRY
Short Title
An Act providing for unfair methods of competition and for enforcement and penalties.
Memo Subject
Disclosure of Artificially Intelligent Generated Content
Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.