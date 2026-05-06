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Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1690

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

PISCIOTTANO, PENNYCUICK, MILLER, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL, SANTARSIERO, GEBHARD, MALONE, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, FARRY

Short Title

An Act providing for unfair methods of competition and for enforcement and penalties.

Memo Subject

Disclosure of Artificially Intelligent Generated Content

Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM

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Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1690

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