Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 0423

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 469 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, MILLER, COSTA, ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, MALONE, BROOKS Short Title An Act amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for law enforcement; and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and fees. Memo Subject Reducing Hunting and Fishing License Fees for Law Enforcement Actions 0423 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 18, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM

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