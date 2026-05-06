Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,020 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 0423

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 469

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, MILLER, COSTA, ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, MALONE, BROOKS

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for law enforcement; and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and fees.

Memo Subject

Reducing Hunting and Fishing License Fees for Law Enforcement

Actions

0423 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 18, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 0423

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.