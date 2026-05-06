Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 0423
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 469
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, MILLER, COSTA, ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, MALONE, BROOKS
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for law enforcement; and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for resident license and fee exemptions and for license costs and fees.
Memo Subject
Reducing Hunting and Fishing License Fees for Law Enforcement
Actions
|0423
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 18, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM
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