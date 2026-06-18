The Hidden Financial System Behind Pipelines, Ports, and Power Projects

Financing The World We Trade In by David Goodnight David Goodnight

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is entering one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles in modern history, driven by artificial intelligence, energy security, supply-chain reshoring, and industrial modernization. At a time when governments and corporations are committing trillions of dollars to energy, AI, manufacturing, logistics, and critical-minerals infrastructure, the question is no longer what should be built. It is how those projects will actually be financed. David W. Goodnight , Founder and Managing Partner of Comnet International, has released a book that answers that question directly. Financing The World We Trade In is a practical reference to the financial systems supporting global trade, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience and over $3 billion in project financings, mergers, and acquisitions across more than 20 countries, Goodnight explains how projects are arranged, financed, insured, and brought into commercial operation.The book explains financial tools that remain poorly understood outside specialized banking and infrastructure circles, such as export credit agencies, commodity-backed lending, letters of credit, technology-risk insurance, equity raises, and the digital tokenization reshaping global trade systems. Case studies include AI data center financing, energy-transition infrastructure, inventor commercialization pathways, and community-based infrastructure development.While billions of dollars are being committed to data centers, power generation, ports, pipelines, and critical minerals projects, the financial architecture that determines which projects get built remains poorly understood outside specialized banking and infrastructure circles. Financing The World We Trade In fills that gap, focusing not on engineering or policy alone, but on the execution layer where projects are actually arranged, structured, and brought to life.“Infrastructure financing does not fail because the world lacks innovation. It fails because too few people understand how to finance innovation at scale. I wrote this book to help bridge that gap.— David GoodnightThe book is intended for inventors, entrepreneurs, developers, traders, and industry professionals seeking a clearer understanding of how modern infrastructure projects are financed and managed.About the AuthorDavid Goodnight is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Goodnight Group, an investor-developer, and Comnet International, an advisory firm specializing in infrastructure finance, international trade, and project development.Financing The World We Trade In is available on Amazon. A complimentary copy is provided to all applicants of the David Goodnight Scholarship Comnet International, LLC

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