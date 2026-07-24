Author James Mbela Releases 'Healing with Psychedelics & Shamanic Plant Medicines: A Practical Guide'

James Mbela 'Healing with Psychedelics' Pic 1 James Mbela 'Healing with Psychedelics' Pic 2 James Mbela 'Healing with Psychedelics' Pic 3 James Mbela 'Healing with Psychedelics' Pic 4

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, psychedelic integration coach, and Summit Garden Wellness founder James Mbela has released Healing with Psychedelics & Shamanic Plant Medicines : A Practical Guide, a comprehensive reference for people seeking to understand the responsible and intentional use of psychedelic and plant medicines. Available worldwide in Kindle and paperback editions through Amazon, the book was written to help readers approach psychedelic experiences with greater preparation, discernment, and awareness of potential risks.AvailabilityHealing with Psychedelics & Shamanic Plant Medicines: A Practical Guide is available worldwide in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H89Q8JM7 Practical Information Across Medicines and SettingsHealing with Psychedelics & Shamanic Plant Medicines examines psychedelic experiences across clinical offices, ceremonial circles, retreats, underground environments, and self-led settings. It explains how each environment presents distinct considerations related to safety, practitioner qualifications, boundaries, emergency planning, and follow-up support.The book includes profiles of commonly encountered substances, including cannabis, MDMA, ketamine, LSD, psilocybin, DMT, ayahuasca, 5-MeO-DMT, iboga, mescaline, salvia, and kambo. Each profile addresses dosage ranges, pharmacology, timelines, traditional and scientific knowledge, legal status, potential applications, contraindications, and appropriate-use considerations.James developed the guide using experience gained through ceremony work, formal indigenous initiation, psychedelic integration coaching, and the facilitation of nearly a thousand medicine journeys.Preparation and Screening Before a JourneyA central section of the book focuses on preparation. Readers receive guidance on evaluating practitioners and retreat programs, recognizing medical and psychiatric warning signs, and considering the physical or lifestyle factors that may influence an experience.The guide also discusses informed consent, facilitator credibility, personal readiness, emotional stability, medications, and access to appropriate support. It encourages readers to seek qualified medical or mental health advice when individual health conditions require professional assessment.“Safety and integrity are non-negotiable, with medical screening and no shortcuts,” said James, author and founder of Summit Garden Wellness. “If you ever feel called to this medicine, walk toward it with reverence, not curiosity alone.”Integration and Continued Personal PracticeThe book treats integration as a vital stage of psychedelic work. Its structured framework helps readers examine insights, emotions, habits, and relationship patterns during the weeks and months following an experience.Additional sections explore microdosing, minidosing, and a complete self-led journey protocol with criteria for determining when solo work may be unsuitable. James also discusses chi gong, meditation, breathwork, physical conditioning, and lifestyle practices that may support continued reflection and emotional awareness.The guide is intended for first-time journeyers, experienced practitioners, integration therapists, physicians, advocates, facilitators, and community members seeking a practical overview of this developing field. It does not replace individualized medical, psychiatric, or legal advice. Here is a recent article published about the book About James MbelaJames is the founder of Summit Garden Wellness, a temple, sanctuary, spa, eco-farm, and holistic healing center in the rainforest of Costa Rica. An initiated Bwiti practitioner and firekeeper, he has more than fifteen years of experience in plant medicine and traditional healing arts.His work draws upon ceremony facilitation, psychedelic integration coaching, meditation, Taoist internal arts, and chi gong training within the Universal Healing Tao lineage. Through Summit Garden Wellness, James supports preparation, facilitated ceremonial work, integration, and ongoing personal practice.

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