Author Itianu Emiaj Explores Family, Gender Roles, and Shared Responsibility in 'How Come You Don’t Cook?'

How Come You Don’t Cook Book Cover How Come You Don’t Cook Book Back Cover

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mozambican author and human rights activist Itianu Emiaj announces the availability of her contemporary novel, How Come You Don’t Cook? , a thought-provoking and light-hearted exploration of family life, gender roles, and the evolving meaning of cooking and domestic responsibility in modern society. Through relatable storytelling and engaging family experiences, the book invites readers to reflect on how shared responsibilities can strengthen relationships, encourage understanding, and shape family traditions across generations.A Contemporary Story Inspired by Everyday LifeHow Come You Don’t Cook? follows Onyka as she recounts stories from her family's past, revealing how cooking and household responsibilities have influenced relationships, traditions, and personal identity over time. The novel presents familiar situations that many readers will recognize from their own lives, creating opportunities for reflection while maintaining an engaging and approachable narrative.Throughout the story, cooking serves as a symbol of love, care, responsibility, personal choice, and the changing expectations placed on women and men within families. By exploring these themes through everyday conversations, the novel encourages thoughtful discussion without losing its sense of warmth and humor.Readers interested in learning more about How Come You Don’t Cook? or purchasing a copy can visit https://itianu-emiaj.sellfy.store/ for additional information and ordering details.Encouraging Conversations About Shared ResponsibilityAs workplaces and family structures continue to evolve, many households still experience expectations shaped by earlier generations. 'How Come You Don’t Cook?' examines the pressures often placed on women to balance professional careers alongside domestic responsibilities while also acknowledging traditional assumptions about men's roles within the home.Rather than offering simple conclusions, the book encourages readers to examine these perspectives through empathy and respectful dialogue. Its central message reflects this approach by inviting families and couples to focus on working together instead of assigning responsibilities based on outdated expectations.Written to Inspire Reflection and UnderstandingDrawing inspiration from real conversations and lived experiences, Itianu Emiaj creates characters whose stories resonate across cultures and generations. Readers are encouraged to consider how ordinary household moments can influence relationships, communication, and mutual respect. Here is a recent article published about the book "The conversations that inspired this book came from everyday life and from people whose experiences deserve to be heard," said Itianu Emiaj, Author. "My hope is that readers will see themselves in these stories and continue the conversations with greater compassion, understanding, and respect for one another."About Itianu EmiajItianu Emiaj is a Mozambican author whose writing is inspired by everyday conversations and the lived experiences of family members, friends, and people encountered throughout her life. Her work encourages thoughtful discussion about marriage, motherhood, family relationships, and social expectations while promoting compassion, understanding, and respect for different perspectives.Her published books include This Body Is Not Mine, How Come You Don’t Cook?, You Don't Have a Husband Are You Okay?, I'm Afraid of My Protector, Who Is Going to Take Care of You When You Are Old?, and Who Will Save My Brother. Alongside her literary career, she is also a human rights activist committed to advancing equality, reducing discrimination, and supporting the empowerment of marginalized communities.

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