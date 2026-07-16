Dyanna Morrison's Justice (The Justice Trilogy) continues to Impress with An Award Winning Blend of Law and History

Dyanna Morrison Justice Book Cover

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and playwright Dyanna Morrison is bringing renewed attention to the enduring principles of the United States Constitution through Justice (The Justice Trilogy) , the first installment in her acclaimed trilogy of stage plays published in book format. Available on Amazon, the award-recognized work combines courtroom drama with documented historical dialogue to encourage thoughtful discussion about the First Amendment, civic responsibility, and the continuing relevance of America's founding ideals as the nation marks its 250th anniversary of independence.A Dramatic Exploration of Law, History, and Civic ReflectionJustice follows newly appointed Judge Grace Porter as she presides over two contemporary First Amendment cases inspired by real events, including the January 20, 2017 inauguration protests and the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally of August 2017. Throughout the proceedings, America's founding fathers observe the courtroom through one-way windows, offering commentary drawn largely from their documented writings and debates during the drafting of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.This distinctive narrative approach creates a conversation between the nation's founding era and present-day legal interpretation. Readers are invited to consider how constitutional freedoms continue to influence modern society while reflecting on the responsibilities that accompany those rights.Built on Decades of Constitutional ResearchThe foundation of Justice reflects more than twenty-five years of study by Dyanna into the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the historical debates surrounding America's founding. Originally written as a screenplay, the project evolved into a stage play before ultimately being published in book format, allowing readers worldwide to experience its thought-provoking message.Justice (The Justice Trilogy) is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook editions through Amazon. Readers interested in constitutional history, courtroom drama, and historically inspired theatre can learn more by visiting the book's Amazon listing: https://www.amazon.com/Justice-Dyanna-Morrison/dp/1735911615 The work also examines the historical context surrounding the founders, acknowledging their aspirations, imperfections and interpersonal dynamics, while encouraging readers to evaluate history through careful study and informed discussion. By presenting documented dialogue alongside contemporary legal issues, Justice offers an engaging reading experience for audiences interested in history, law, theatre, and public affairs.Recognized for Literary ExcellenceJustice has earned recognition as a finalist in several respected literary competitions, including the Book Excellence Awards, National Indie Excellence Awards, International Book Awards, and Best Book Awards in the Performing Arts category. These honors reflect the book's strong writing, creative concept, and thoughtful presentation of constitutional themes. Here is a recent article published about the book "The premise for Justice began with a simple question that has stayed with me for years: What would the framers who wrote the Constitution think if they could witness today's legal proceedings? Would they agree and does it matter? I hope this story encourages readers to reflect on our shared history and the principles that continue to guide our democracy," said Dyanna Morrison, Author and Playwright.About Dyanna MorrisonDyanna Morrison is an independent author and playwright whose work focuses on constitutional history, civic engagement, and the enduring relevance of the Bill of Rights. She is the creator of The Justice Trilogy, which includes Justice and Liberty, with the concluding installment currently in research. Through The Justice Trilogy, she aims to foster meaningful engagement with the principles that continue to shape American society. Dyanna is also the author of For the Love of Buddy, a heartfelt tale about the journey of a girl and her cat, which she published as a family/children’s picture book. It will bring both a smile and a tear, as readers recount and celebrate memories from lifelong journeys with members of their own furry families. For the Love of Buddy is also available on Amazon.The genre of the two series is quite different and highlight over two decades of research and a heightened sense of storytelling. Dyanna brings a message of passion and compassion to all her writing.

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