Boulder County Government Offices DELAYED Opening Today, May 6
Boulder County, Colo. - Due to current weather conditions, Boulder County government offices will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6. The delay does not impact snow removal or 24/7 public safety.
For online services and hours please visit bouldercounty.gov.
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