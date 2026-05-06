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Boulder County Government Offices DELAYED Opening Today, May 6

Boulder County, Colo. - Due to current weather conditions, Boulder County government offices will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6. The delay does not impact snow removal or 24/7 public safety.

For online services and hours please visit bouldercounty.gov.

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Boulder County Government Offices DELAYED Opening Today, May 6

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