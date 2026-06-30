Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Enacted for Western Boulder County; Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Enacted for Eastern Boulder County

Boulder County, Colo. - Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for the mountain area of unincorporated Boulder County and Stage 1 fire restrictions have been enacted for the plains area of unincorporated Boulder County. The updated fire restrictions are effective as of noon Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The decision follows continued hot, dry weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger identified through the National Weather Service and the National Fire Danger Rating System. In addition, firefighting resources are limited due to the number of active wildfires being fought in multiple locations around Colorado.

Officials urge residents and visitors to use extreme caution with any activity that could spark a wildfire.

Organizers of pre-planned professional fireworks displays in unincorporated Boulder County with appropriate safeguards may contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Office (FMO) to request an exemption to these fire restrictions. The FMO may be reached by email at bcfiremanagement@bouldercounty.gov and by phone at 303-441-4500.

Enforcement and Violations

These restrictions apply only to unincorporated Boulder County and do not alter restrictions enacted by incorporated municipalities, the State of Colorado or federal land‑management agencies. Restrictions may be enforced by the Sheriff’s Office, local fire protection districts and other authorized officers.

Violations of fire restrictions are civil infractions punishable by $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

These restrictions will remain in effect until the increased fire danger has subsided.

Areas under Stage 2 restrictions (mountain area)

Stage 2 restrictions apply to all unincorporated lands west of:

Colorado Highway 93 from the southern county line to Colorado 119

Broadway from Colorado 119 to U.S. 36

U.S. 36 from Broadway to the northern county line

The western boundary of Rabbit Mountain Open Space, extending to and including U.S. 36

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal

Sale, use and possession of fireworks

Recreational shooting (except lawful hunting)

Smoking, except inside enclosed structures or vehicles

Operating a chainsaw or other outdoor gas‑powered equipment

Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition

Parking or driving a motor vehicle off established roads where vegetation may contact the underside of the vehicle

Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1

Violating any state law concerning burning or fires

Stage 2 exceptions:

Devices solely fueled by liquid or gas that can be turned on and off, used in an area cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the device

Open fires required for religious or spiritual ceremonies reported in advance to the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Office

Chainsaw or gas‑powered equipment use with a USDA or SAE‑approved spark arrester, a stored‑pressure fire extinguisher and a round‑point shovel at least 35 inches long

Activities conducted inside enclosed structures excluding fireworks sales, use, and possession; Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1; and violating any state law concerning burning or fires

Parking or driving on private property

Hunting with a valid license

Areas under Stage 1 restrictions (plains area)

Stage 1 restrictions apply to all unincorporated lands east of the boundaries listed above, including all of Rabbit Mountain Open Space.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal

Sale, use and possession of fireworks

Recreational shooting, except lawful hunting

Smoking, except in enclosed vehicles or buildings, U.S. Forest Service developed recreation sites, on private property, or within cleared areas at least three feet in diameter

Operating a chainsaw or other gas‑powered equipment

Welding, grinding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame

Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition

Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1, including broadcast or pile burning

Violating any state law concerning burning or fires

Stage 1 exceptions:

Building fires on private property

Fire in a device that uses gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized‑liquid‑fuel devices with functional shut‑off valves, used in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material

Fully enclosed devices using wood, pressed logs or charcoal with a ¼‑inch or smaller spark‑arrester screen, used in an area at least ten feet in diameter cleared of flammable material

Fire in a permanent metal or concrete fire pits or grates installed and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service at developed recreation sites

Open fires required for religious or spiritual ceremonies reported in advance to the Sheriff’s Office

Shooting ranges where the projectile impact area is entirely clear of vegetation and combustible materials

Recreational shooting on private property

Chainsaw or gas‑powered equipment use with a USDA or SAE‑approved spark arrester, stored‑pressure fire extinguisher and round‑point shovel

Welding or torch use in a ten‑foot cleared area with a stored‑pressure fire extinguisher

Using explosives on private property

Agricultural Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1, including burning of cover vegetation for crop production, weed control or water‑structure maintenance

###

/s/ Carrie Haverfield, Sr. Communications Specialist