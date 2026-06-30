Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Enacted for Western Boulder County; Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Enacted for Eastern Boulder County
Boulder County, Colo. - Stage 2 fire restrictions have been enacted for the mountain area of unincorporated Boulder County and Stage 1 fire restrictions have been enacted for the plains area of unincorporated Boulder County. The updated fire restrictions are effective as of noon Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
The decision follows continued hot, dry weather, drought conditions, and elevated fire danger identified through the National Weather Service and the National Fire Danger Rating System. In addition, firefighting resources are limited due to the number of active wildfires being fought in multiple locations around Colorado.
Officials urge residents and visitors to use extreme caution with any activity that could spark a wildfire.
Organizers of pre-planned professional fireworks displays in unincorporated Boulder County with appropriate safeguards may contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Office (FMO) to request an exemption to these fire restrictions. The FMO may be reached by email at bcfiremanagement@bouldercounty.gov and by phone at 303-441-4500.
Enforcement and Violations
These restrictions apply only to unincorporated Boulder County and do not alter restrictions enacted by incorporated municipalities, the State of Colorado or federal land‑management agencies. Restrictions may be enforced by the Sheriff’s Office, local fire protection districts and other authorized officers.
Violations of fire restrictions are civil infractions punishable by $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third or subsequent offense.
These restrictions will remain in effect until the increased fire danger has subsided.
Areas under Stage 2 restrictions (mountain area)
Stage 2 restrictions apply to all unincorporated lands west of:
- Colorado Highway 93 from the southern county line to Colorado 119
- Broadway from Colorado 119 to U.S. 36
- U.S. 36 from Broadway to the northern county line
- The western boundary of Rabbit Mountain Open Space, extending to and including U.S. 36
Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:
- Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal
- Sale, use and possession of fireworks
- Recreational shooting (except lawful hunting)
- Smoking, except inside enclosed structures or vehicles
- Operating a chainsaw or other outdoor gas‑powered equipment
- Blasting, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame
- Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition
- Parking or driving a motor vehicle off established roads where vegetation may contact the underside of the vehicle
- Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1
- Violating any state law concerning burning or fires
Stage 2 exceptions:
- Devices solely fueled by liquid or gas that can be turned on and off, used in an area cleared of all flammable materials within three feet of the device
- Open fires required for religious or spiritual ceremonies reported in advance to the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Office
- Chainsaw or gas‑powered equipment use with a USDA or SAE‑approved spark arrester, a stored‑pressure fire extinguisher and a round‑point shovel at least 35 inches long
- Activities conducted inside enclosed structures excluding fireworks sales, use, and possession; Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1; and violating any state law concerning burning or fires
- Parking or driving on private property
- Hunting with a valid license
Areas under Stage 1 restrictions (plains area)
Stage 1 restrictions apply to all unincorporated lands east of the boundaries listed above, including all of Rabbit Mountain Open Space.
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit:
- Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including campfires, stoves, barbecues, grills and lanterns that burn wood, pressed logs, briquettes, pellets or charcoal
- Sale, use and possession of fireworks
- Recreational shooting, except lawful hunting
- Smoking, except in enclosed vehicles or buildings, U.S. Forest Service developed recreation sites, on private property, or within cleared areas at least three feet in diameter
- Operating a chainsaw or other gas‑powered equipment
- Welding, grinding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame
- Using explosives, including fuses, blasting caps, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition
- Open Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1, including broadcast or pile burning
- Violating any state law concerning burning or fires
Stage 1 exceptions:
- Building fires on private property
- Fire in a device that uses gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized‑liquid‑fuel devices with functional shut‑off valves, used in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material
- Fully enclosed devices using wood, pressed logs or charcoal with a ¼‑inch or smaller spark‑arrester screen, used in an area at least ten feet in diameter cleared of flammable material
- Fire in a permanent metal or concrete fire pits or grates installed and maintained by the U.S. Forest Service at developed recreation sites
- Open fires required for religious or spiritual ceremonies reported in advance to the Sheriff’s Office
- Shooting ranges where the projectile impact area is entirely clear of vegetation and combustible materials
- Recreational shooting on private property
- Chainsaw or gas‑powered equipment use with a USDA or SAE‑approved spark arrester, stored‑pressure fire extinguisher and round‑point shovel
- Welding or torch use in a ten‑foot cleared area with a stored‑pressure fire extinguisher
- Using explosives on private property
- Agricultural Burning as defined in Ordinance 2023-1, including burning of cover vegetation for crop production, weed control or water‑structure maintenance
###
/s/ Carrie Haverfield, Sr. Communications Specialist
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.