310TH ESC RECOGNIZED AT NORTH CENTRAL AWARD CEREMONY
Cadet Lt. Col. Ortiz and Cadet Sgt. Maj. Kyser presented the certificate on behalf of their battalion to CSM Chandler.
The ceremony’s honorary guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. (R) Will Sherrow provided the JROTC class some guidance on future leadership and stories of both success and failure that shaped him as a leader.
Concluding the event, and in keeping with tradition, the oldest and youngest members of the student group cut the ceremonial cake.
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