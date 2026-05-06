Studio KHORA Introduces Climate-Responsive Coastal Design Concept

Resilient Garden - Studio KHORA Resilient Garden - Studio KHORA Resilient Garden - Studio KHORA

Studio KHORA engages clients searching for architects in Naples with climate-responsive coastal homes defined by resilience, precision, and modern luxury.

Contemporary architecture begins when certainty dissolves.” — — Studio KHORA

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Garden explores resilient coastal architecture relevant to evolving luxury residential design across Florida.

Studio KHORA has introduced Resilient Garden, a contemporary coastal design concept developed in response to hurricanes, rising waters, and evolving environmental conditions affecting luxury waterfront architecture across Florida.

Originally designed for Miami Beach and La Gorce Island, the project reflects a growing emphasis on resilience, environmental performance, and long-term adaptability within high-end residential design. While conceived for Miami Beach, the architectural strategies explored in the project increasingly resonate across coastal regions such as Naples.

As more clients evaluating architects in Naples prioritize climate responsiveness alongside luxury and spatial openness, Studio KHORA’s work examines how architecture can remain both resilient and connected to its surrounding environment.

The project organizes the residence around a protected interior courtyard while elevating primary living spaces above flood conditions. Open spatial planning enhances airflow and natural light, while shading systems help reduce heat gain and strengthen environmental performance.

“The future of coastal architecture depends on adaptability,” said the Principal Design Leader at Studio KHORA.

Interest in contemporary architects in Naples has continued to expand alongside demand for waterfront homes capable of balancing openness, durability, and environmental intelligence.

The project also reflects broader trends influencing luxury architects in Naples as coastal homes increasingly prioritize resilience, environmental performance, and long-term value.

Studio KHORA’s approach focuses on restrained materiality, calibrated openings, and spatial continuity between interior and exterior environments. The result is a residence designed to feel simultaneously protected and open—shielded from environmental volatility while remaining connected to light, landscape, and water.

Studio KHORA has been recognized by Ocean Home Magazine as one of the Top 50 Coastal Architects in the USA for 11 consecutive years and named among the Top 100 Luxury Architects globally by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

As conversations surrounding luxury coastal living continue to evolve, Studio KHORA’s work reflects a broader movement toward architecture that integrates resilience, environmental awareness, and contemporary spatial design.

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