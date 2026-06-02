Studio KHORA's $50M G House on Biscayne Bay Advances Toward 2027 Completion

G House — Studio KHORA. AIA award-winning $50 million contemporary waterfront residence under construction on Biscayne Bay, Palmetto Bay, Florida. Photography by EstateShutter FL (estateshutterfl.com). Completion expected 2027.

AIA-awarded 26,800 sq ft waterfront residence in Palmetto Bay advances toward 2027 completion — South Florida's most significant private commission.

Form follows art. For those who know the difference.” — Studio KHORA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio KHORA, a South Florida-based contemporary architecture firm, has released new exterior photography documenting construction progress on the G House — a private residential commission currently under construction on 330 feet of Biscayne Bay waterfront in Palmetto Bay, Florida.

The residence has an estimated value of $50 million, has been under construction for three years, and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Studio KHORA is recognized among the leading CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTS IN MIAMI and South Florida for exceptional waterfront residential design.

PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS

— Architecture Firm: Studio KHORA

— Project Name: G House

— Total Area: 26,800 square feet

— Waterfront: 330 feet on Biscayne Bay

— Location: Palmetto Bay, Florida (immediately south of Miami)

— Estimated Value: $50 million

— Construction: Elevated, engineered to Category 5 hurricane standards

— Years Under Construction: 3

— Expected Completion: 2027

— Recognition: American Institute of Architects (AIA) Award, Fort Lauderdale Chapter

DESIGN AND ENGINEERING

The G House incorporates cantilevered structural volumes extending toward Biscayne Bay, supported by a structural frame engineered to Category 5 hurricane-force specifications.

The design incorporates expansive glass walls connecting interior living spaces to the Biscayne Bay waterfront, elevated foundation systems addressing floodplain requirements, and indoor-outdoor spatial configurations across 26,800 square feet of living area.

The project received recognition from the American Institute of Architects, Fort Lauderdale Chapter, during the construction phase — an award granted through a competitive regional review process.

As AIA AWARD ARCHITECTS ON BISCAYNE BAY, Studio KHORA integrated Category 5 hurricane engineering standards with contemporary deconstructivist design principles throughout the project.

DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

The G House was developed by Studio KHORA as an expression of the firm's approach to contemporary architecture as a form of spatial art.

The design draws from deconstructivist principles — treating architectural form as a composition of mass, void, light, and shadow rather than a conventional residential typology.

Studio KHORA's approach positions contemporary architecture as distinct from modern architecture — a practice the firm has developed over eleven years of residential design in South Florida and internationally.

PRIVATE COMMISSIONS

Studio KHORA accepts a strictly limited number of private residential commissions each year.

As LUXURY WATERFRONT ARCHITECTS IN FLORIDA, the firm currently accepts commissions across the United States — including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and the Florida coast — as well as internationally across the Bahamas, Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

Each commission is developed directly with the client through a dedicated design process led by the firm's principals.

ABOUT STUDIO KHORA

Studio KHORA is a South Florida-based contemporary architecture and interior design firm that has specialized in contemporary residential architecture for eleven years, serving private clients across Florida and internationally.

The firm has received 12 awards from the American Institute of Architects for residential design excellence.

Studio KHORA has been named among the Top 50 Coastal Architects in the United States by Ocean Home Magazine for eleven consecutive years.

The firm was recognized among the Top 100 Luxury Architects Globally by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in both 2024 and 2025.

Project photography and complete portfolio are available at: www.studiokhora.com

Contact:

Studio KHORA

T: (800) 952-1044

www.studiokhora.com

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