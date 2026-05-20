G House waterfront residence by Studio KHORA in Palmetto Bay G House by Studio KHORA in Palmetto Bay. G House by Studio KHORA in Palmetto Bay.

The waterfront residence examines movement, perception, and residential architectural design along Biscayne Bay.

Contemporary architecture can evolve through the influence of contemporary art, movement, and spatial experience.” — Studio KHORA

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio KHORA, a South Florida-based architecture studio with residential projects throughout Miami and South Florida, announced that G House, a waterfront residence currently under construction in Palmetto Bay just south of Miami, has received AIA recognition for sculptural waterfront design.

Located along Biscayne Bay, the residence examines the relationship between architecture, movement, light, and environmental context through a contemporary residential design integrating sculptural forms with waterfront conditions. The project also reflects Studio KHORA’s ongoing work within Miami’s contemporary residential design landscape associated with Contemporary Architect Miami residential projects.

The approximately 26,000-square-foot residence has been described in published reports as among the largest single-family homes currently under construction in Miami-Dade County. Positioned on a waterfront site in Palmetto Bay, the project incorporates elevated structural systems, integrated outdoor spaces, and environmental design strategies developed for coastal South Florida conditions.

According to Studio KHORA, the residence draws conceptual inspiration from the artwork Approach (2020) by British sculptor Antony Gormley. The studio stated that the project was developed as an architectural interpretation of sculptural movement and changing spatial perception.

The residence was designed to change visually as occupants move throughout the structure. Shifting light conditions, framed views, reflections, and transitions between enclosed and open spaces were incorporated into the design process to influence how the architecture is experienced over time.

G House incorporates elevated horizontal planes, cantilevered roof structures, expansive glazing systems, and integrated outdoor areas oriented toward Biscayne Bay. The project was developed through collaboration between architectural, engineering, construction, and landscape teams. The residence also reflects Studio KHORA’s ongoing residential work involving waterfront projects throughout South Florida frequently associated with Top Miami Architects residential design coverage.

Studio KHORA stated that the project forms part of its broader design philosophy referred to as “Architecture as Evolution,” which the studio describes as examining architecture through spatial sequencing, symbolism, and contemporary cultural references.

Studio KHORA is a South Florida-based architecture studio with projects throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and coastal Florida communities. The studio’s work includes Luxury Residential Architect Miami residential projects across South Florida, including waterfront and contemporary homes.

Studio KHORA has been featured in architectural and design publications, including Ocean Home magazine, and was included in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards’ Top 100 Architects and Designers of the World selection for its residential work.

G House remains under construction in Palmetto Bay.

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