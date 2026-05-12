The Mirrored Courtyards by Studio KHORA The Mirrored Courtyards by Studio KHORA in Fort Lauderdale.

Located at 3306 NE 16th St, the project explores courtyard-centered contemporary residential architecture in Fort Lauderdale.

Architecture begins where the space between two forms acquires meaning.” — Studio KHORA

FORT LAUDERADLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio KHORA, a contemporary architecture firm based in South Florida, announces The Mirrored Courtyards, a residential project located at 3306 NE 16th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

The project consists of two contemporary single-family residences designed around a central courtyard and reflective pool. Positioned side by side, the homes are oriented toward a shared outdoor space integrating water, landscape, natural light, and visual continuity between the structures.

One residence has already been completed and recently sold, and is currently offered for lease at approximately $42,900 per month. The second residence remains under construction.

According to Studio KHORA, the project explores how neighboring residences may contribute to a unified architectural composition while maintaining privacy through controlled spatial planning and landscape integration. The project reflects the broader work of contemporary Fort Lauderdale Architects focused on coastal residential design and indoor-outdoor spatial relationships.

The concept draws inspiration from the interior condition revealed when a precious stone is divided into two parts. Similarly, the project positions the courtyard as the central spatial element between the residences, where reflection, proportion, and natural light contribute to the overall architectural experience.

Living spaces, glazing systems, terraces, and outdoor rooms are oriented toward the courtyard, creating framed views and visual relationships between the residences through reflective surfaces and landscape composition.

Studio KHORA describes the project as part of its broader focus on contemporary coastal residential architecture throughout South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Palm Beach. The firm’s work focuses on contemporary waterfront residences emphasizing spatial clarity, natural light, and indoor-outdoor relationships suited for coastal environments.

Recognized among the Top 100 Luxury Architects in the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and named one of Ocean Home magazine’s Top 50 Coastal Architects for eleven consecutive years, Studio KHORA is frequently associated with searches for Top Architects in Fort Lauderdale related to contemporary residential architecture and waterfront homes.

As residential development continues evolving throughout South Florida, The Mirrored Courtyards presents an alternative approach to contemporary residential planning centered on shared spatial relationships and courtyard-focused design. The project also reflects the growing visibility of Famous Architects in Fort Lauderdale within the contemporary luxury residential market.

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