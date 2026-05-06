CyberRisk Alliance Releases New Website Experience

New features and refreshed navigation reinforce its leadership position as an integrated platform serving the global cybersecurity ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) today announced a new CyberRiskAlliance.com experience, designed to reflect the Company’s leadership position as the source of trusted business intelligence serving the full cybersecurity ecosystem through its powerful network of integrated brands, solutions and resources.The updated site showcases CRA’s growing portfolio of information, events, community, and go-to-market solutions in a more unified and accessible experience. Designed to better serve cybersecurity practitioners and cyber solution providers alike, the platform makes it easier to understand how CRA connects audiences, insights, and opportunities to make smarter, faster decisions, and drive measurable marketing and revenue impact.Following multiple strategic acquisitions and a series of successful organic launches, CyberRisk Alliance now engages more than 3 million cybersecurity professionals through a deeply integrated network of brands, channels, and platforms. This scale, combined with a focus on community and connection, has established CRA as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity market, and necessitated a refresh of the corporate website to better tell the story.The redesigned website brings this story to life by showcasing the breadth of CRA’s brands and the audiences they serve—both digitally and through in-person experiences at the national, regional, and local levels. Visitors can more easily explore the full scope of CRA’s offerings and how they support engagement across the cybersecurity community.The new experience also highlights the critical role of CRA’s first-party data and its application of AI to transform that data into actionable insights, trusted resources, and meaningful connections and outcomes. By harnessing these capabilities, CRA enables more effective engagement across the cyber ecosystem—helping practitioners stay informed, and solution providers reach the right audiences with greater precision.“This launch represents an important step forward for CyberRisk Alliance,” said Doug Manoni, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve built a platform that reflects the scale of our community, CRA’s deep penetration into the market, and the strength of our connections. The new website makes it easier for our audiences to engage with us—and with each other—in ways that drive real impact.” The new CyberRiskAlliance.com is now live.For more information, visit cyberriskalliance.com.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

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