CyberRisk Alliance and Black Hat USA Join Forces to Expand Executive Cybersecurity Coverage

Partnership will connect CISOs, business leaders, practitioners, researchers, and cybersecurity innovators at one of the industry’s most important events

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberRisk Alliance, the leading business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community, today announced a media partnership with Black Hat USA 2026, taking place Aug. 1-6, 2026, in Las Vegas.The partnership brings together two organizations committed to advancing the cybersecurity community by creating stronger connections between technical practitioners, security leaders, researchers, innovators, and executive decision-makers. Through the collaboration, CyberRisk Alliance and Black Hat will work together to expand executive engagement opportunities at Black Hat USA, helping more CISOs and other business leaders participate in the conversations shaping the future of cybersecurity.Black Hat is the premier destination for the latest in security research, development, and technical innovation. CyberRisk Alliance brings deep reach and trusted relationships across the cybersecurity ecosystem, including through its CyberRisk TV, Security Weekly and SC Media brands, reaching CISOs, senior security executives, practitioners, solution providers, and business leaders responsible for cyber strategy, risk management, and resilience.The collaboration is designed to make Black Hat USA even more valuable for senior leaders, while deepening engagement across the full cybersecurity community.“Black Hat has always been where the cybersecurity community comes together to share ideas, showcase innovation, and build the relationships that move the industry forward,” said Tony Keefe, Executive Vice President, Information Services, CyberRisk Alliance. “This partnership is about expanding the impact of those conversations beyond the conference itself. Together, we’re connecting practitioners, security executives, technology innovators, and solution providers through live broadcasts, executive interviews, editorial coverage, podcasts, and on-demand content that keeps those discussions alive long after the show floor closes.”“We’re proud to be recognized as an official media partner of Black Hat USA 2026. By combining Black Hat’s world-class event with CyberRisk Alliance’s trusted media brands and engaged cybersecurity audience, we’re creating new opportunities for speakers, sponsors, and attendees to amplify their voices, reach the right audiences, and extend the value of their participation well beyond a single week in August.”For the broader cybersecurity audience, the partnership means greater access to the people and ideas shaping the industry, including expert interviews, executive perspectives, and on-the-ground event coverage. Livestreamed sessions and editorial content will be available to those who are unable to attend Black Hat USA in person and will remain accessible on demand long after the event concludes.The relationship also creates new opportunities for sponsors and industry partners to engage a uniquely influential audience spanning practitioners, researchers, security operations leaders, CISOs, and the C-suite. Through CyberRisk TV, sponsors’ investment in Black Hat USA can extend well beyond the event’s first week in August, as content is distributed across CRA’s ecosystem in the months that follow. By connecting technical depth with an executive perspective, the partnership will support stronger conversations and more meaningful business outcomes across the cybersecurity ecosystem.Black Hat USA will take place Aug. 1-6, 2026, in Las Vegas.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing te\\ams. Its brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com About Black HatBlack Hat is the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com

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