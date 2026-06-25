Global Identity Community Gathers in Record Numbers at Identiverse 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identiverse, the leading conference for digital identity professionals, concluded its 17th annual event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, welcoming a record-breaking global community of identity practitioners, cybersecurity leaders, policymakers, standards experts, technology innovators, and business executives.With more than 3,700 attendees and close to 200 sponsors, Identiverse reinforced its position as the identity industry's premier event, bringing together the people, technologies, and ideas shaping the future of digital identity, cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence, and digital trust.Over four days, the global identity community came together to examine the technologies, standards, and strategies shaping the future of identity security. As organizations navigate increasingly complex cyber threats and AI-driven environments, Identiverse once again served as the industry's premier forum for education, collaboration, and innovation."The continued growth of Identiverse reflects the critical role identity now plays in securing the modern enterprise," said John DelMauro, Executive Vice President, CRA Events at CyberRisk Alliance. "What makes Identiverse unique is not simply its scale—it is the quality of the conversations. Whether advancing identity standards, securing AI and machine identities, or redefining enterprise security strategy, this is where the global identity community comes together to move the industry forward."DelMauro continued, "Identity has evolved far beyond traditional access management. It has become the foundation of digital trust and the intelligence layer that enables organizations to securely embrace cloud, AI, machine identities, and increasingly complex digital ecosystems. The conversations taking place at Identiverse are helping define the future of cybersecurity, and we are incredibly proud to provide the forum where those conversations happen."Identiverse 2026 featured more than four days of technical education, executive programming, peer-to-peer collaboration, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities spanning the full identity ecosystem. Conference programming covered identity and access management (IAM), identity governance, authorization, privacy, identity standards, artificial intelligence, non-human and machine identity, enterprise security architecture, and the practical implementation challenges organizations face as digital environments become increasingly distributed and interconnected.Highlights- The Exchange at Identiverse connected sponsoring solution providers with senior enterprise identity and cybersecurity executives through curated, pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings.- The Women in Identity Summit convened industry leaders and practitioners for executive-level discussions focused on leadership, mentorship, representation, and advancing opportunities across the identity profession.- The Non-Human & AI Identity Pavilion and Summit, presented in partnership with NHI Mgmt. Group, spotlighted strategies for governing and securing machine, application, device, service, and AI-driven identities.Identiverse 2027 will return to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas June 28–July 1, 2027, continuing its mission of advancing the technologies, standards, and community shaping the future of digital identity.About IdentiverseNow in its 17th year, Identiverse is the premier conference for digital identity professionals, bringing together thousands of cybersecurity, identity, privacy, and technology leaders each year for world-class education, networking, and collaboration. Through expert keynotes, technical sessions, hands-on workshops, executive programs, and an expansive solutions showcase, Identiverse provides the industry's most comprehensive forum for advancing digital identity and strengthening the foundation of digital trust. Learn more at Identiverse.com About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

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