Appy Pie Empowers Broadcasters Worldwide with AI-Powered No-Code Radio App Builder

Appy Pie's AI-powered no-code radio app builder lets broadcasters create Android & iOS apps in minutes — no coding needed.

From community FM to global DJ brands, Appy Pie's AI Radio App Builder gives every broadcaster a professional mobile presence without the need for a developer — fast and affordable.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie, a global leader in no-code app development, continues to transform the way internet radio stations reach their audiences with its AI-powered Radio App Builder — a platform that enables broadcasters to create fully branded mobile apps for Android and iOS without writing a single line of code. Trusted by over 8,000 radio stations worldwide, the platform supports live audio streaming through major protocols including Shoutcast, Icecast, and SoundCloud, and includes built-in features such as push notifications, listener chat, background audio playback, and multiple monetization options.Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Appy Pie's App Builder allows users to simply describe their station concept and have a complete, customized app generated instantly. From layout and branding to live stream integration and app store publishing, the entire process takes as little as 20 minutes — making professional mobile broadcasting accessible to anyone, regardless of technical background. Stations can connect their existing streaming infrastructure, preview their app on real devices, and publish to Google Play and the Apple App Store, all from a single intuitive dashboard.Appy Pie's no-code radio app builder stands out in a crowded market by combining the simplicity of a drag-and-drop interface with the intelligence of AI-driven customization. Whether it is a local community station looking to expand its reach or an established broadcaster wanting to deepen listener engagement, the app builder provides a comprehensive suite of tools — from live audio streaming and push notifications to in-app monetization and real-time analytics — all under one roof. The result is a professional-grade mobile experience that would previously have required months of development and a dedicated technical team.As mobile listenership continues to surge globally, Appy Pie's radio app builder is helping broadcasters of all sizes future-proof their audience strategy. With support for multiple streaming protocols, Apple Watch integration, multi-language capabilities, and over 200 app features included across plans, the platform is designed to grow alongside its users. Stations that once relied solely on web-based directories are now building direct, branded relationships with their listeners — and doing so entirely through a no-code, AI-powered workflow that requires no prior technical experience.About Appy PieAppy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator , Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.For more information, please visit – https://www.appypie.com

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