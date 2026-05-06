Pixazo Launches Seedream and Seedance MCP for Claude, Codex, and Leading AI Platforms

Pixazo brings ByteDance's Seedream and Seedance models to Claude, Codex, and beyond — no extra integration required.

We're putting ByteDance's generative AI where developers already work. With Seedream and Seedance MCP, great images and videos are just a prompt away.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixazo, the AI design platform, today announced the launch of Seedream MCP and Seedance MCP — bringing two of ByteDance’s most powerful generative AI models to Claude (Anthropic), Codex (OpenAI), and other MCP-compatible AI platforms. The Seedream MCP enables seamless AI image generation, while the Seedance MCP unlocks professional video creation, both accessible directly within existing developer workflows via the Model Context Protocol.Seedream delivers high-quality AI image generation via text-to-image, image-to-image, and advanced multi-image editing capabilities. Built on ByteDance’s extensive AI research, Seedream 5.0 is designed for demanding content creation and commercial applications, offering developers a powerful API to generate and manipulate visuals at scale without leaving their primary AI environment.Seedance brings professional-grade AI video generation to the MCP ecosystem. The model supports text-to-video, image-to-video, video editing, and multimodal reference-based generation combining reference images, videos, and audio. A standout feature is OmniHuman, ByteDance’s specialized technology for generating realistic human motion, making Seedance particularly well-suited for social content, marketing campaigns, and creative storytelling.The Model Context Protocol (MCP) has rapidly emerged as the standard for extending AI assistants with external tools and data sources. By publishing both Seedream and Seedance as MCP servers, Pixazo enables developers to invoke world-class image and video generation capabilities through simple, natural-language instructions within their AI assistant sessions — dramatically reducing integration time and complexity.About PixazoPixazo is an AI design platform developed by Appy Pie LLP. It provides AI image generator, AI video generator, AI music generator, a comprehensive suite of creative design tools, and a developer API providing access to the world's leading generative AI models — all under one platform. Pixazo is committed to transparency, responsible AI use, and making professional-quality creative output accessible to everyone.For more information, please visit - https://www.pixazo.ai

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