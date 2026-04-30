Appy Pie Empowers Taxi and Ride-Hailing Businesses to Build Taxi Booking Apps with AI — No Coding Required

AI-powered no-code platform, Appy Pie delivers a complete taxi ecosystem with passenger app, driver app, and admin dashboard

Our Taxi Booking App Builder levels the playing field, giving any taxi operator the same AI technology backbone that powers the biggest ride-hailing platforms in the world.” — Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appy Pie, a leading AI-powered no-code development platform trusted by over 10 million businesses across 195+ countries, continues to redefine how taxi operators and ride-hailing startups enter the market with its Taxi Booking App Builder . The AI platform enables independent operators, fleet companies, airport transfer services, and corporate transportation programs to create fully branded taxi booking apps for Android and iOS — without writing a single line of code or hiring a development team.Traditional custom taxi app development takes months and demands significant technical investment. Appy Pie's app builder compresses that timeline to days, delivering a complete ecosystem out of the box — a passenger-facing booking app, a dedicated driver application, and a comprehensive admin dashboard — all managed through a single unified interface.The platform comes equipped with real-time GPS tracking, automated cab dispatch, a flexible fare calculation engine supporting distance, time, and surge pricing, and multiple payment options including cards, digital wallets, and cash. Passenger safety features such as SOS emergency buttons and real-time trip sharing are built in, alongside a rating and review system that maintains driver accountability and service quality.The results back it up. Swing Ride City used Appy Pie to build and deploy its taxi booking app in just 11 days and saw a 43% increase in online bookings within the first 60 days. With a 99.9% uptime guarantee, a 4.6/5 average app store rating, and a seven-year track record serving taxi businesses worldwide, Appy Pie has established itself as a trusted partner for transportation companies competing in the on-demand economy.The Appy Pie Taxi Booking App Builder is available now at www.appypie.com/taxi-booking-app-builder . Taxi operators and ride-hailing startups can start building their app today.About Appy PieAppy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator , Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.For more information, please visit – https://www.appypie.com/

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