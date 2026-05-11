ANTHEM FOR AMERICA BRINGS ATTENTION TO U.S. FOUNDING DOCUMENTS

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BROOKVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Trump has announced an event to rededicate America as “one nation under God”. The event is called, “Rededicate 250” and will take place May 17th 2026 on the National Mall in Washington DC. The one day-long event will feature prayer, repentance, praise and worship. It is being described as a “national jubilee” to mark the 250 year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. www.Freedom250.org

The Christian Anthem was written in 1997 in honor of the U.S Constitution and the U.S. Declaration of Independence. The U.S. founding fathers documented that the Declaration of Independence was heavily influenced by 18th-century church sermons. Our founders also recorded how the Bible heavily influenced the writing of United States Constitution — affirming President Trump’s “Rededicate 250” event:

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other”. U.S. President John Adams www.ChristianAnthem.com/founding-fathers

United States of America’s founding documents and testimonies inspired The Christian Anthem chorus:

The Bible is our Constitution.

The Word of God is our Decree (Declaration).

We stand upon the rock of the truth that set us free

And proclaim the law of love and liberty.

The Christian Anthem, Lee Behnken © 2000

www.ChristianAnthem.com

The United States of America is a great nation, a Judeo-Christian nation, established as “one nation under God” benefitting governments and nations around the world — especially the many republics who have modeled their constitutions after the U.S. Constitution: www.ChristianAnthem.com/videos

The Christian Anthem music video was created in response to decades of legal challenges that have removed prayer and Bible reading from public schools, changes that many Christians believe have weakened America's moral foundation. The story line of the music video begins in a 1962 setting with elementary school children saying the end of the pledge of allegiance, “One nation under God” — followed by their teacher explaining to the children why they will no longer be having their class prayer time. The Christian Anthem affirms the principles once taught in our schools and which were encouraged in our government, businesses, families, churches, arts, entertainment and media.

www.ChristianAnthem.com/videos

Behnken’s press release to America hopes to encourage our nation to remember and return to their founding — and to join President Trump this month for “Rededicate 250”. The Christian Anthem is Behnken’s invitation to America and to the nations who he believes are now ready to answer that call.

For more information and to listen to The Christian Anthem visit www.ChristianAnthem.com

For media inquiries visit www.LeeB.org

Email contact: Info@LeeB.org

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