Kingdom Legacy Ministries Launches Emergency Relief Effort After Typhoon Tino Devastates Cebu City

Bringing hope and hot meals to families in crisis—Kingdom Legacy Ministries leads Typhoon Tino relief in Cebu.

NEW PARIS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Typhoon Tino batters the Central Philippines with torrential rain and catastrophic flooding, Kingdom Legacy Ministries (KLM) has mobilized an emergency response team to provide hot meals, clothing, and essential supplies to displaced families in Cebu City and surrounding communities.

The powerful storm, which made landfall on November 3, 2025, has left at least 142 people dead and more than 1,200 injured across the Visayas region, according to initial government reports. Over 85,000 residents have been forced from their homes as floodwaters engulfed neighborhoods, roads, and public facilities. Streets across Cebu City remain submerged under up to four feet of water, power has been cut in multiple districts, and more than 400 evacuation centers are now at full capacity.

Kingdom Legacy Ministries—best known for feeding over 3,500 children each month and helping them return to school—has quickly shifted its operations from regular community programs to full-scale disaster relief.

“Our team is on the ground cooking meals and delivering emergency aid to families who’ve lost everything,” said Dennis Alejo, director of Digital Agency Instant Web Tools, LLC, and a lead partner of the ministry. “This is not just a crisis; it’s a call to action. The same children we feed every week are now victims of this disaster. They need us now more than ever.”

KLM has long been a cornerstone of community support in Talisay Cebu, also providing digital training and certification programs through its partnership with Instant Web Tools. But with roads washed out, supplies running low, and widespread flooding, the organization is appealing for immediate assistance.

“Every dollar goes directly to food, water, and recovery supplies for families who have nowhere else to turn,” Alejo emphasized.

Kingdom Legacy Ministries is urging individuals, churches, and businesses worldwide to contribute to its Typhoon Tino Disaster Relief Fund. Donations will sustain ongoing feeding efforts, provide clean water, and help families begin rebuilding their lives after one of the most destructive storms to hit Cebu in years.

About Kingdom Legacy Ministries

Kingdom Legacy Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit serving communities in the Philippines through feeding programs, educational support, and digital training initiatives. Partnering with Digital Agency Instant Web Tools, LLC, KLM empowers children and families to overcome poverty through education, technology, and hope.

