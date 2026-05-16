Kingdom Legacy Ministries Announces Back 2 School 2026 Campaign to Send 130 Filipino Children to School

For just $30, sponsors can cover a Filipino child's full school year. 90 children still need support ahead of the June 1 deadline.

NEW PARIS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom Legacy Ministries (KLM), a Christian humanitarian organization based in the Philippines, has launched its annual Back 2 School campaign for 2026 with a goal of sponsoring 130 children for the upcoming school year. Distribution of school uniforms, fees, and supplies is scheduled for the first week of June 2026.

The campaign draws on a deeply personal story. KLM founder Dennis grew up in the Philippines where the cost of education placed an enormous burden on his family. His older sister made the decision to leave school so that Dennis could continue his education — a sacrifice that shaped the trajectory of his life and ultimately inspired the founding of Kingdom Legacy Ministries.

"She never complained. She never asked for anything in return. She simply believed my education was worth her sacrifice," said Dennis, Founder of Kingdom Legacy Ministries.

Years later, a retired U.S. Marine named Bryan chose to financially support Dennis's continued education. That act of generosity from a stranger further cemented Dennis's commitment to creating opportunities for children facing the same circumstances he once experienced.

"Bryan didn't have to do it. But he did. That's what changed the trajectory of my life — and ultimately, the lives of hundreds of children in the Philippines," Dennis added.

Eight Years of Impact

Since its founding, Kingdom Legacy Ministries has sent 800 children back to school and served more than 400,000 meals to families in need across the Philippines. The organization's Back 2 School program provides each sponsored child with a school uniform, school fees, and school supplies — covering the entire school year for $30 per child.

The ripple effect of the program has extended beyond the classroom. Several former sponsored students are now adults serving as volunteers in KLM community development projects, contributing to feeding programs, teaching, and other community initiatives across the Philippines.

"Someone sacrificed for me. Someone believed in me. Now I challenge others — for $30, be the one behind their story," said Dennis.

2026 Campaign Status

KLM's 2026 Back 2 School campaign has a goal of sponsoring 130 children. As of May 2026, 40 children have already been sponsored, leaving 90 children in need of support. The deadline for sponsorships is June 1, 2026, ahead of the first week of June distribution.

Kingdom Legacy Ministries believes that among the children waiting for support are future doctors, educators, community leaders, and public servants — individuals whose potential depends on access to education at this critical stage.

About Kingdom Legacy Ministries

Kingdom Legacy Ministries is a Christian humanitarian organization based in the Philippines with U.S. contact in New Paris, Ohio. Over the past eight years, KLM has sent 800 children back to school and served more than 400,000 meals to families in need. Programs include a Feeding Program, Back 2 School, Youth Leadership and Discipleship, Disaster Relief, the Christmas Project, and Church Planting and Bible Studies. For more information visit kingdomlegacyministries.org/back-2-school-program.

Additional Resources

Back to School Program: https://kingdomlegacyministries.org/back-2-school-program

Donate: https://kingdomlegacyministries.org/donate

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arfCnBa5M2w

MEDIA CONTACT

Dennis

Founder, Kingdom Legacy Ministries

139 Love Rd, New Paris, OH 45347

Phone: (513) 802-4668

Website: kingdomlegacyministries.org

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