Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1682
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1611
PRINTER'S NO. 1682
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1294
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON,
LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER AND VOGEL, APRIL 17, 2026
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 4, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),
entitled "An act defining and providing for the licensing and
regulation of private schools; establishing the State Board
of Private Licensed Schools; imposing penalties; and making
repeals," further providing for penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 15(b)(1) of the act of December 15, 1986
(P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act,
is amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 15 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 15, 1986
(P.L.1585, NO.174), KNOWN AS THE PRIVATE LICENSED SCHOOLS ACT,
IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SUBSECTION TO READ:
Section 15. Penalties.
* * *
(b) Civil penalty.--
(1) Subject to paragraph (2), in addition to any other
penalty provided in this act, the board may, by a majority
vote of its statutorily authorized membership, levy a civil
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