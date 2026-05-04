Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1682

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1611 PRINTER'S NO. 1682 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1294 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER AND VOGEL, APRIL 17, 2026 AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 4, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), entitled "An act defining and providing for the licensing and regulation of private schools; establishing the State Board of Private Licensed Schools; imposing penalties; and making repeals," further providing for penalties. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 15(b)(1) of the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, is amended to read: SECTION 1. SECTION 15 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, NO.174), KNOWN AS THE PRIVATE LICENSED SCHOOLS ACT, IS AMENDED BY ADDING A SUBSECTION TO READ: Section 15. Penalties. * * * (b) Civil penalty.-- (1) Subject to paragraph (2), in addition to any other penalty provided in this act, the board may, by a majority vote of its statutorily authorized membership, levy a civil <-- <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

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