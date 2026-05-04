Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1681
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1604
PRINTER'S NO. 1681
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1286
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND PICOZZI,
APRIL 17, 2026
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 4, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, IN LICENSING OF DRIVERS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
SUSPENSION OF OPERATING PRIVILEGE; AND, in miscellaneous
provisions relating to offenses in general, further providing
for careless driving.
This act may be referred to as the Kyle Costrello and Glenn
Compton Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3714(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTIONS 1532(B)(1) AND 3714(B) OF TITLE 75 OF
THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES ARE AMENDED TO READ:
§ 1532. SUSPENSION OF OPERATING PRIVILEGE.
* * *
(B) SUSPENSION.--
(1) THE DEPARTMENT SHALL SUSPEND THE OPERATING PRIVILEGE
OF ANY DRIVER FOR SIX MONTHS UPON RECEIVING A CERTIFIED
RECORD OF THE DRIVER'S CONVICTION OF OR AN ADJUDICATION OF
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