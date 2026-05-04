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Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1681

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1604

PRINTER'S NO. 1681

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1286

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, VOGEL, STEFANO AND PICOZZI,

APRIL 17, 2026

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 4, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, IN LICENSING OF DRIVERS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

SUSPENSION OF OPERATING PRIVILEGE; AND, in miscellaneous

provisions relating to offenses in general, further providing

for careless driving.

This act may be referred to as the Kyle Costrello and Glenn

Compton Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3714(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 1532(B)(1) AND 3714(B) OF TITLE 75 OF

THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES ARE AMENDED TO READ:

§ 1532. SUSPENSION OF OPERATING PRIVILEGE.

* * *

(B) SUSPENSION.--

(1) THE DEPARTMENT SHALL SUSPEND THE OPERATING PRIVILEGE

OF ANY DRIVER FOR SIX MONTHS UPON RECEIVING A CERTIFIED

RECORD OF THE DRIVER'S CONVICTION OF OR AN ADJUDICATION OF

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Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1681

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