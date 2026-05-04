Senate Resolution 308 Printer's Number 1687

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Constitution of the United States, but rather a declaration of

intent to break away and a justification for doing so; and

WHEREAS, After passage of the Declaration of Independence,

copies were distributed to neighboring states, and on July 6,

the Pennsylvania Evening Post, located in Philadelphia, printed

the first newspaper rendition of the declaration; and

WHEREAS, The first public reading of the Declaration of

Independence occurred in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776, at noon,

when Colonel John Nixon read the document to a crowd of roughly

2,000 people in the State House Yard, which is now Independence

Square; and

WHEREAS, Through 2026, Philadelphia will celebrate the legacy

of being "first" - first in freedom, first in innovation and

first in celebration - with 52 Weeks of Firsts, a yearlong,

citywide series of events highlighting the groundbreaking ideas,

inventions and milestones that began in Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Produced by the Philadelphia Historic District 250th

Committee, the celebration shines a spotlight on dozens of

Philadelphia-born "firsts," some famous, others surprising even

to lifelong Philly fans; and

WHEREAS, Philadelphia will also host Wawa Welcomes America, a

16-day festival running from Juneteenth to July 4, 2026, which

concludes with a headlining concert on the Benjamin Franklin

Parkway and fireworks; and

WHEREAS, The Historic District is hosting Red, White & Blue

To-Do on July 2 featuring a parade and block party that includes

concerts, games, extended hours at historic attractions and

restaurant happy hour specials; and

WHEREAS, On May 5, 2026, the Pennsylvania Senate will visit

Philadelphia to convene for a ceremonial meeting at the National

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