Senate Resolution 308 Printer's Number 1687
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Constitution of the United States, but rather a declaration of
intent to break away and a justification for doing so; and
WHEREAS, After passage of the Declaration of Independence,
copies were distributed to neighboring states, and on July 6,
the Pennsylvania Evening Post, located in Philadelphia, printed
the first newspaper rendition of the declaration; and
WHEREAS, The first public reading of the Declaration of
Independence occurred in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776, at noon,
when Colonel John Nixon read the document to a crowd of roughly
2,000 people in the State House Yard, which is now Independence
Square; and
WHEREAS, Through 2026, Philadelphia will celebrate the legacy
of being "first" - first in freedom, first in innovation and
first in celebration - with 52 Weeks of Firsts, a yearlong,
citywide series of events highlighting the groundbreaking ideas,
inventions and milestones that began in Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Produced by the Philadelphia Historic District 250th
Committee, the celebration shines a spotlight on dozens of
Philadelphia-born "firsts," some famous, others surprising even
to lifelong Philly fans; and
WHEREAS, Philadelphia will also host Wawa Welcomes America, a
16-day festival running from Juneteenth to July 4, 2026, which
concludes with a headlining concert on the Benjamin Franklin
Parkway and fireworks; and
WHEREAS, The Historic District is hosting Red, White & Blue
To-Do on July 2 featuring a parade and block party that includes
concerts, games, extended hours at historic attractions and
restaurant happy hour specials; and
WHEREAS, On May 5, 2026, the Pennsylvania Senate will visit
Philadelphia to convene for a ceremonial meeting at the National
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