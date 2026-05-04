Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 0881
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Sponsors
LANGERHOLC, K. WARD, GEBHARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, YAW, ARGALL, DUSH, ROBINSON, VOGEL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, MARTIN, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and, in preemptions, providing for regulation of firearms and ammunition.
Memo Subject
Pennsylvania Preemption Statute Regarding Firearms and Ammunition
Generated 05/04/2026 09:01 PM
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