Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 0881

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Sponsors LANGERHOLC, K. WARD, GEBHARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, YAW, ARGALL, DUSH, ROBINSON, VOGEL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, MARTIN, MASTRIANO

Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and, in preemptions, providing for regulation of firearms and ammunition.

Memo Subject Pennsylvania Preemption Statute Regarding Firearms and Ammunition

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