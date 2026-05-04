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Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 0881

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, K. WARD, GEBHARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COLEMAN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROOKS, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, YAW, ARGALL, DUSH, ROBINSON, VOGEL, ROTHMAN, CULVER, MARTIN, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for limitation on the regulation of firearms and ammunition; and, in preemptions, providing for regulation of firearms and ammunition.

Memo Subject

Pennsylvania Preemption Statute Regarding Firearms and Ammunition

Generated 05/04/2026 09:01 PM

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Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 0881

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