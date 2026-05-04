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House Bill 627 Printer's Number 1947

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - (to consider Senate Bill No. 49; and House Bill No. 627)

(to consider Senate Bill No. 49; and House Bill No. 627)

(to consider Senate Bill No. 49; and House Bill No. 627)

(to consider Senate Bill No. 49; and House Bill No. 627)

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 197, HB 627, HB 811 and any other business that may come before the committee.

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House Bill 627 Printer's Number 1947

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