Bell Rose Capital Inc. Mandatory Shareholder Update & Webinar Invitation for Former 4biddenknowledge Shareholders

Keeping Shareholder's Current on Transition

Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BELR)

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) announces an important update for all former 4biddenknowledge Inc. shareholders regarding the administration of 4BK Preferred Stock and the upcoming shareholder webinar scheduled for:Friday, May 8th, 20268:00 PM ESTWebinar Link: https://streamyard.com/watch/vVbtVqt7v2X5 This webinar will explain the windfall created for former 4biddenknowledge shareholders, outline the mechanics of receiving 4BK Preferred Stock, and provide clarity on the conversion structure referenced in the Company’s supplemental filing on OTC Markets.🔗 Supplemental Filing (OTC Markets):Mandatory Communication UpdateEffective immediately:All former 4biddenknowledge Inc. shareholders must communicate exclusively with Bell Rose Capital Inc. regarding their 4BK Preferred Shares.Bell Rose Capital is now the sole administrator of all matters related to the issuance, management, and conversion of 4BK Preferred Stock.Dealmaker is no longer involved in any capacity.All inquiries, documentation, and shareholder communications must be directed to Bell Rose Capital only.Compliance Requirements for All ShareholdersTo ensure proper issuance and regulatory compliance, all former 4biddenknowledge shareholders will be required to complete a mandatory verification process.Over the next month, shareholders will need to provide:• Social Security Number (SSN) or equivalent national identification• Proof of purchase / transaction records confirming their original 4biddenknowledge shareholdingsThis information will be securely collected through the official Bell Rose Capital website, with instructions to be provided during the webinar and via follow up communication.This verification is required to:• Authenticate shareholder identity• Confirm eligibility for 4BK Preferred Stock• Ensure accurate allocation and future conversion• Maintain compliance with applicable securities regulationsSummary of Key Mechanics (Based on the Supplemental Filing)Shareholders are encouraged to review the full filing on OTC Markets. Key provisions include:• 4BK Preferred Stock automatically converts into common stock after a defined holding period.• Conversion timing is tied to the Company’s reporting status under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.• Preferred Shares carry no voting rights, unless legally required.• Preferred Shares are non dividend bearing, unless dividends are formally declared.• Preferred Shares include a liquidation preference, and all Preferred Shares are cancelled upon conversion.• The final paragraph of the filing emphasizes that the Preferred Stock structure is designed to protect shareholder value, ensure orderly conversion, and maintain capital structure integrity throughout the Company’s transition.Full Filing:Webinar PurposeDuring the May 8th session, Bell Rose Capital will:• Explain the economic benefit (“windfall”) created for former 4biddenknowledge shareholders• Detail the Preferred Stock structure, including conversion timelines and restrictions• Review the relevant provisions from the supplemental OTC filing• Provide step by step guidance on the upcoming shareholder verification process• Answer questions regarding the transition to Bell Rose Capital’s internal management systemAbout Bell Rose Capital Inc.Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTCID: BELR) is a publicly traded company focused on strategic acquisitions, media ecosystems, and long term value creation. The Company recently completed the acquisition of 4biddenknowledge Inc., integrating its assets and operations into the Bell Rose Capital ecosystem."This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements."Contact:Cynthia DeMonteir@bellrosecapitalinc.com

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