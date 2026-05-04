BenzForce Elevates Mercedes Injection Pump Upgrade Standards with New, Dedicated Production Model

Strategic shift reinforces BenzForce as the only U.S. builder endorsed by Dieselmeken, delivering precision-engineered performance for Mercedes diesel engines.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenzForce has redefined its injection pump production process to guarantee that every unit meets the world-class standards set by Dieselmeken . By moving to a dedicated partnership model, BenzForce now maintains total oversight of every build, ensuring uncompromising precision and reliability for the Mercedes diesel community.To maintain these rigorous standards, BenzForce has established an exclusive production partnership with Metrik Werks, a dedicated Florida-based facility. This operation is committed solely to BenzForce, utilizing BenzForce owned equipment and direct oversight to ensure every pump is built to exact Dieselmeken/Bosch specifications. This transition guarantees that the world-leading performance of Dieselmeken components is matched by a build quality that is consistent, reliable, and verified.Each pump is assembled by a dedicated builder trained to Dieselmeken/Bosch specifications, using processes and quality standards aligned with their requirements to ensure consistent performance, durability, and reliability.While other providers may source individual Dieselmeken components, BenzForce remains the only injection pump builder in the United States officially recognized and endorsed by Dieselmeken.“This transition represents a meaningful investment in our customers and the future of our products,” said Rodney McCabe, a BenzForce representative. “It underscores our commitment to precision, trust, and delivering solutions built without compromise.”The new production standards are currently in effect for all BenzForce injection pump upgrades. Customers looking to elevate their Mercedes diesel performance can explore available options and technical specifications directly at BenzForce.com.

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