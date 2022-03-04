BenzForce Resumes Mercedes Injection Pump Upgrades
SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenzForce is proud to announce that it has resumed performing upgrades on Mercedes M and MW injection pumps. In mid-December, orders were no longer accepted for upgrades as the existing backlog became unmanageable with customer wait times from four to six weeks.
“Maintaining quality is of more importance than the volume of work that gets performed. To ensure the quality is there, we need to create an atmosphere where the pump builders could focus on the work at hand, not the queue of work that was waiting for them, ” says Rodney McCabe, President of BenzForce. A labor shortage in a niche market has also had a significant impact on meeting both internal and external expectations.
BenzForce, through its domestic partners, has performed hundreds of injection pump upgrades with Dieselmeken AB hardware since 2018. Soon, BenzForce will bring the entire upgrade offering in-house under the brand Wicked Injection® and expand its offering into other vehicle makes.
An upgraded injection pump can offer a substantial performance gain while maintaining the fuel economy benefits of diesel engines.
