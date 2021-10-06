BenzForce Releases Fittings in Support of Holset Turbos
The company specializes in automotive performance partsSPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenzForce LLC is proud to announce its lineup of fittings for currently supported diesel and Holset turbos.
BenzForce, located in Spicewood, Texas, is a provider and developer of performance products for Mercedes-Benz parts. BenzForce currently offers oil cooler fittings for the om602, om603, om605, and om606 engines. Recent releases include turbo oil feed fittings manufactured based on oil pressure specific to the supported Mercedes diesel engines and turbo drain fittings designed to work with the factory OEM configuration for the om617, om602, om603, om605, and om606 engines. To match the Holset turbo requirements to the engine drain fittings produced by BenzForce, BenzForce has also released a series of T25 and T3 drain fittings. All fittings are available in 12AN and ¾” barb.
“Currently customers are gravitating toward Holset turbos, often used on Cummins diesel engines, to improve the performance of their vehicles. When coupled with additional fuel through our injection pump upgrades, customers can experience significant performance gains. With our lineup of fittings for both the Mercedes diesel models and the Holset turbos, we now have a complete solution to support our customer's quest for more power,” said a spokesperson for BenzForce.
BenzForce is continuing to add support for additional engines and vehicle chassis models into its product offering.
