SPA Joins Border Patrol Foundation as National Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, has joined the Border Patrol Foundation (BPF) as a National Partner.
Through this partnership, SPA advances BPF’s mission to honor fallen US Border Patrol agents and deliver direct assistance to their families. The partnership builds on SPA’s ongoing work with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and its role as a prime contractor supporting border security missions.
BPF provides immediate financial support, expands scholarship opportunities, and addresses the evolving needs of agents and personnel.
“We are honored to welcome SPA as a National Partner in support of our mission to stand behind the Families of the Fallen, grow our scholarship programs, and provide critical emergency assistance to US Border Patrol agents and professional staff. SPA’s dedication and generosity will make a lasting difference as we continue Honoring the Memory, Serving the Families. It is an honor to have SPA join the Border Patrol Foundation team,” said Rowdy Adams, President of the Border Patrol Foundation.
“SPA is proud to partner with the Border Patrol Foundation in service of those who protect our nation’s borders. This partnership reflects our commitment to the US Border Patrol community and the families who stand behind those on the front lines,” said VADM (ret) Terry Benedict, President of SPA.
As a National Partner, SPA advances BPF’s mission to honor the fallen and deliver meaningful support to US Border Patrol families.
About SPA
Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm advancing complex national security programs for defense, intelligence, and homeland security. SPA delivers data-driven insights, digital engineering, and mission-focused solutions, strengthening deterrence, accelerating capability development, and informing strategic decision-making at the highest levels. With more than 3,000 professionals, SPA brings deep domain expertise in areas relevant to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including mission domains such as border and homeland security operations across land, maritime, and air environments; countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD); emergency response and resilience; intelligence and threat analysis; and critical infrastructure protection and economic security. SPA’s technical capabilities include radar and sensor systems; unmanned and counter-unmanned systems; cybersecurity; advanced analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML); digital engineering and modeling and simulation; and space, missile, and hypersonic systems. SPA has been named a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and has earned the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn more at www.spa.com.
Genesis Eldredge
Through this partnership, SPA advances BPF’s mission to honor fallen US Border Patrol agents and deliver direct assistance to their families. The partnership builds on SPA’s ongoing work with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and its role as a prime contractor supporting border security missions.
BPF provides immediate financial support, expands scholarship opportunities, and addresses the evolving needs of agents and personnel.
“We are honored to welcome SPA as a National Partner in support of our mission to stand behind the Families of the Fallen, grow our scholarship programs, and provide critical emergency assistance to US Border Patrol agents and professional staff. SPA’s dedication and generosity will make a lasting difference as we continue Honoring the Memory, Serving the Families. It is an honor to have SPA join the Border Patrol Foundation team,” said Rowdy Adams, President of the Border Patrol Foundation.
“SPA is proud to partner with the Border Patrol Foundation in service of those who protect our nation’s borders. This partnership reflects our commitment to the US Border Patrol community and the families who stand behind those on the front lines,” said VADM (ret) Terry Benedict, President of SPA.
As a National Partner, SPA advances BPF’s mission to honor the fallen and deliver meaningful support to US Border Patrol families.
About SPA
Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm advancing complex national security programs for defense, intelligence, and homeland security. SPA delivers data-driven insights, digital engineering, and mission-focused solutions, strengthening deterrence, accelerating capability development, and informing strategic decision-making at the highest levels. With more than 3,000 professionals, SPA brings deep domain expertise in areas relevant to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including mission domains such as border and homeland security operations across land, maritime, and air environments; countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD); emergency response and resilience; intelligence and threat analysis; and critical infrastructure protection and economic security. SPA’s technical capabilities include radar and sensor systems; unmanned and counter-unmanned systems; cybersecurity; advanced analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML); digital engineering and modeling and simulation; and space, missile, and hypersonic systems. SPA has been named a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and has earned the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Learn more at www.spa.com.
Genesis Eldredge
Systems Planning & Analysis
genesis.eldredge@spa.com
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