SPARXiQ Announces New Profit Diamond Solution, Delivering Next-Generation Performance Analytics

The new AI offering will provide deeper visibility into pricing and sales performance for manufacturers and distributors.

This new solution allows us to deliver clearer, more powerful performance visibility so our clients can make smarter, faster decisions that directly impact growth and profitability.” — Dolores Bauders, SPARXiQ COO

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPARXiQ, a leading provider of pricing, sales, and profit acceleration solutions for manufacturers and distributors, today announced its new Profit Diamond solution. The move will deliver more flexible, intuitive, and visually rich analytics—giving clients faster access to the insights that matter most for pricing and sales execution performance.

SPARXiQ’s enhanced solution is designed to help organizations clearly understand how pricing decisions, sales behavior, and customer dynamics impact profitability, all in one centralized view. SPARXiQ clients will soon benefit from more interactive analytics that make it easier to analyze trends, identify opportunities, and act with confidence.

“Manufacturers and distributors are navigating increasingly complex pricing environments—from cost volatility to margin pressure and changing buyer expectations,” said SPARXiQ COO Dolores Bauders. “This new solution allows us to deliver clearer, more powerful performance visibility so our clients can make smarter, faster decisions that directly impact growth and profitability.”

The new offering will continue SPARXiQ’s focus on pricing performance, sales effectiveness, and profitability, while improving usability and customization. Clients will be able to more easily explore performance by customer, product, region, branch and associate—helping teams move beyond static reports to dynamic, insight-driven conversations.

“Built directly from customer feedback, our solution delivers instant clarity, helping clients quickly track sales, margin, and pricing adoption so they can turn data into confident, impactful decisions,” shared Elizabeth Birch, SVP of Customer Experience.

Profit Diamond strengthens SPARXiQ’s commitment to turning analytics into action. The solution is designed not just to show what happened, but to help teams understand why performance is changing and where to focus next, supporting more consistent pricing execution and more profitable sales strategies.

SPARXiQ is currently rolling out the solution, with additional enhancements planned as part of its broader analytics roadmap.

For more information about SPARXiQ and its pricing, sales, and profitability solutions, visit www.sparxiq.com.

About SPARXiQ

SPARXiQ provides profit-maximizing pricing and data analytics, sales training, and sales effectiveness services to manufacturers and distributors. SPARXiQ helps customers turn pricing into a strategic growth engine that boosts margin, builds sales confidence, and drives profitable growth.

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