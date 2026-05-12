Strategic Pricing and AI in a Volatile Economy: How Epicor Distributors Can Find Hidden Margin with SPARXiQ

SPARXiQ CEO to Speak at Epicor Insights 2026, Showcasing 18-Year Strategic Pricing Partnership that Helps Distributors Capture 200–400 Basis Points of Margin

For those who don’t do analytics around their pricing and don’t do intelligent pricing, they’re really at a disadvantage in the market.” — Dan Kaminstein, Senior Principal Product Manager at Epicor

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tariffs, supply chain disruption, and constant cost changes have turned pricing into one of the most complex and most critical challenges distributors face today. At Epicor Insights 2026, SPARXiQ will help distributors move beyond reactive pricing by sharing proven approaches to profit from volatility, not lose margin to it. Through its featured speaking session and on site expert consultations, SPARXiQ will demonstrate how Epicor distribution ERP users can identify margin at risk, respond confidently to cost changes, and consistently execute smarter pricing using the data already inside their ERP.

Held May 18–21, 2026 in Nashville, Epicor Insights 2026 brings together 3,000+ attendees, 500+ breakout sessions, and 85 hands-on labs and demos for Epicor customers and partners across distribution and manufacturing. Epicor serves 25,000 customers across 150+ countries, with 2.3M+ daily cloud users supported by 5,000 employees—making Insights one of the largest gatherings of supply chain leaders focused on ERP, data, and operational performance.

For Epicor distributors, SPARXiQ’s Insights sponsorship spotlights an 18-year partnership with Epicor—anchored in the Epicor Strategic Pricing module, powered by SPARXiQ, for Epicor Prophet 21 and Epicor Eclipse. The integrated solution is designed to help distributors replace inconsistent, manual pricing habits with a scalable approach that strengthens discipline, reduces margin leakage, and improves pricing execution inside the ERP workflows teams use every day.

Most Epicor distribution ERP users are sitting on years of pricing, customer, and transaction data, but only a fraction of it is being used to drive profit. At Epicor Insights, SPARXiQ will show attendees how to unlock that untapped value. In its featured session and booth conversations, SPARXiQ experts will walk distributors through practical ways to uncover margin leakage, improve pricing discipline, and apply AI-powered insights that turn ERP data into measurable EBITDA improvement.

“For those who don’t do analytics around their pricing and don’t do intelligent pricing, they’re really at a disadvantage in the market,” said Dan Kaminstein, Senior Principal Product Manager at Epicor. “Tools like what SPARXiQ brings to the table can really help differentiate. We’re thrilled to have SPARXiQ as a partner at Epicor, and it’s made a real difference for a lot of our customers over the years.”

SPARXiQ’s pricing engine is embedded into Epicor’s Strategic Pricing capabilities to deliver a disciplined architecture—segmenting customers by type and size, applying item-level sensitivity logic, and providing recommended margin premiums based on statistical patterns in transaction data—so distributors can improve profitability without adding a separate system or disrupting daily operations. Distributors using the Strategic Pricing module typically see a two to four point increase in gross margin and often realize ROI in months, depending on scope and adoption.

“As margin pressure intensifies, distributors can’t afford to let overrides, contract drift, and inconsistent execution quietly erode profitability,” said Dolores Bauders, Chief Operating Officer at SPARXiQ. “Our partnership with Epicor helps distributors operationalize pricing strategy inside Prophet 21 and Eclipse—so pricing leaders can identify leakage, standardize guardrails, and drive repeatable improvement across branches and sales teams.”

At Epicor Insights, SPARXiQ will demonstrate how distributors can take the next step beyond pricing structure—using AI-powered analytics to surface hidden profit opportunities already buried in ERP data. SPARXiQ works with more than 1,000 distributors and manufacturers, bringing decades of pricing and profitability expertise into the distribution channel.

“As a distributor, your ERP contains millions of pricing decisions—AI helps you turn that history into an advantage,” said David Bauders, Chief Executive Officer at SPARXiQ. “At Insights, we’ll show a straightforward roadmap for finding margin that’s hiding in plain sight, improving customer profitability, and accelerating profitable digital adoption—without asking teams to rip up and replace their core systems.”

During the conference, David Bauders will also lead a session on Tuesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. titled “Profiting from AI in 3 Easy Steps — How Epicor Eclipse & Prophet 21 Distributors Can Unlock Hidden Margin, Accelerate Growth, and Win in eCommerce.” The session will outline a practical three-step playbook to help distributors turn ERP data into measurable profit.

“At Epicor, we’re striving to make every day easier for the hardest working businesses around – the makers, movers, and sellers across the global supply chain who keep our world turning day in and day out,” said Graham Rigby, VP of Product Management and Global Head of ISV Partners. “We’re excited for SPARXiQ to join us this year as we work together with the Epicor community to create a world of better business.”



About SPARXiQ

SPARXiQ provides pricing, rebate, profitability, and sales analytics solutions that help manufacturers and distributors drive performance improvements through data-driven decision-making. Founded in 1993, SPARXiQ supports more than 1,000 distributors and manufacturers with analytics, software, and enablement designed to produce measurable margin and growth outcomes. Visit www.sparxiq.com.

About Epicor

Epicor is a global leader in industry specific ERP software, serving the make, move, and sell industries for more than 50 years. Built on deep supply chain expertise, Epicor is redefining ERP for the AI era with its Cognitive ERP vision – embedding intelligent agents, automation, and human guided decision support directly into enterprise workflows. Epicor helps organizations move from insight to action with confidence, clarity, and speed. Visit www.epicor.com.

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