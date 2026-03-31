SPARXiQ Awarded SOC 2 Type 2, Strengthening Client Trust in Data Security and Operational Integrity

New independent audit gives manufacturers and distributors confidence that their pricing and sales data is protected with SPARXiQ.

Achieving SOC 2® Type 2 reinforces through independent validation our commitment to protecting that data and operating with discipline.” — Dolores Bauders, COO

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPARXiQ, a profit performance partner for industrial B2B companies, today announced it has been recognized with SOC 2® Type 2. This independent audit validates that SPARXiQ has established and followed security controls over time—helping clients confidently rely on SPARXiQ with sensitive commercial data. This accelerates the security and procurement due diligence that too often slows enterprise partnerships.

What SOC 2® Type 2 Means for Manufacturers and Distributors

For manufacturers and distributors, data shared with SPARXiQ directly impacts pricing strategy, margin performance, and competitiveness. SPARXiQ’s solutions integrate pricing recommendations and analytics directly into ERP workflows, making data security and operational discipline mission‑critical.

“Clients trust SPARXiQ with data that directly impacts profitability,” said Dolores Bauders, COO of SPARXiQ. “Achieving SOC 2® Type 2 reinforces through independent validation our commitment to protecting that data and operating with discipline. It also helps our clients move faster through security reviews so they can stay focused on pricing smarter and driving profitable growth.”

Why SOC 2® Type 2 is More Important Than Ever

Cyber incidents are increasingly costly and disruptive, with the average data breach now costing $4.88 million globally. Manufacturing and distribution have become the most consistently targeted industries for cyberattacks for the past five years in a row. Attackers focus on these businesses because even brief downtime can halt production, disrupt supply chains, and impact revenue immediately.

Manufacturing accounted for nearly 28% of all cyberattacks in 2025—the highest share of any sector, according to Manufacturing Business Technology. As attackers increasingly use AI to scan for vulnerabilities and move faster than traditional defenses can respond, security gaps are identified and exploited in record time.

“This keeps people up at night,” said Tom Drought, SPARXiQ Manager of Information Technology. “For our clients, SOC 2® Type 2 helps them sleep better knowing that SPARXiQ has this under control, so they don’t have to worry about this. It provides peace of mind knowing their data is safeguarded.”

SOC 2® Type 2 separates vendors that claim security from those that can prove it. Unlike point-in-time assessments, SOC 2® Type 2 validates that controls operate effectively over time reducing client risk, accelerating security and procurement reviews. It gives distributors and manufacturers confidence that SPARXiQ can be trusted with sensitive pricing, sales, and customer data in today’s highly connected industrial ecosystem.

SOC 2® Type 2 matters in this environment because it verifies that a company doesn’t just have security policies written down, but that it consistently enforces controls around vendor access, system changes, and ongoing oversight over time—the exact areas where supply-chain-driven breaches most often begin.

How SPARXiQ Protects Your Data

SOC 2® Type 1 shows the right protections are in place. SOC 2® Type 2 proves they’re followed every day. By being recognized with an upgraded SOC 2® Type 2 compliance, SPARXiQ ensures that manufacturers and distributors can:

• Safeguard sensitive pricing, sales, and customer data

• Benefit from continuously monitored, independently audited systems

• Align with industry best practices to reduce operational risk

This allows clients to focus on leveraging SPARXiQ analytics and pricing tools to drive profitability, capture margin opportunities, and make data-driven business decisions — without extended vendor risk reviews slowing them down.

Working with SOC 2® Type 2 compliant vendors helps industrial companies:

• Reduce risk by verifying data is handled responsibly

• Streamline vendor assessments with proven controls

• Gain confidence that controls operate effectively over time



About SOC 2® Type 2

SOC 2® Type 2 is an independent attestation that evaluates whether an organization has strong systems and processes to protect data and safeguard privacy, and whether those controls operated effectively over a defined period of time. SOC 2® is an attestation report, not a certification, and does not provide guarantees.

Report Availability

SPARXiQ will make its SOC 2® Type 2 report available to clients and prospects upon request under an appropriate non‑disclosure agreement (NDA), consistent with best practices for protecting confidential audit information. SPARXiQ recognizes SOC 2® as an ongoing obligation and is committed to maintaining compliance on a recurring basis.

About SPARXiQ

SPARXiQ helps distributors and manufacturers find where they’re leaving money on the table and give them practical ways to capture that profit by identifying underpriced products, fixing inconsistent customer discounts, and building pricing structures that reflect real market value. Most companies have mountains of transaction data they can’t make sense of internally. SPARXiQ turns that complexity into clarity with advanced analytics that pinpoint margin leaks and highlight actionable opportunities. Our clients range from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies across industries like electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and industrial supply. Our tools analyze transaction data to uncover margin leaks. Our training teaches sales teams how to hold the line on price without losing the deal. SPARXiQ also owns Trade Hounds, America's largest social marketplace for the skilled trades.

Learn more at www.sparxiq.com.

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