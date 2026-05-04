Stanton University Advances Teaching Excellence During April 2026 Faculty Development Event

Professor Piran leads a collaborative training and guidance session for Stanton University professors. Stanton University faculty come together to prepare for a successful term at the Spring 2026 training session.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Spring 2026 quarter gets underway, Stanton University hosted its semi-annual Faculty Development Event this week at the Anaheim main campus. Designed as a dynamic platform for professional growth, the event brought together both new and returning faculty for collaborative learning, innovation, and strategic alignment—following the university’s recent recognition as a Top Private Institution for 2026.

A Vision for Debt-Free Excellence

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Louna Al Hallak opened the event by reaffirming the university’s commitment to delivering accessible, debt-free education. Stanton’s distinctive model—operating without Title IV federal aid—supports a transparent, flat-rate tuition structure that faculty are encouraged to reinforce as they guide a diverse student body representing over 40 countries.

“Our mission is to develop strategic and ethical leaders,” Dr. Al Hallak emphasized. “Faculty play a central role in shaping this mission through innovative teaching and meaningful student engagement.”

Core Themes of Faculty Development

The April event focused on advancing instructional quality and academic innovation through several key areas:

Digital Teaching Excellence: Hands-on workshops on Populi and Canvas enhanced faculty capabilities in course design, student engagement, and efficient assessment practices.

Accreditation Readiness: As Stanton progresses in its candidacy with WSCUC, sessions emphasized outcomes-based education, assessment strategies, and continuous improvement.

Global & Inclusive Pedagogy: Faculty explored best practices for supporting international students and fostering inclusive, culturally responsive classrooms.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The event featured guest speakers and industry professionals who shared insights on aligning curriculum with evolving workforce demands. Contributions from experts in areas such as strategic consulting and cybersecurity enriched discussions, ensuring programs remain relevant and forward-looking in the 2026 job market.

Strengthening a Community of Educators

As Stanton University continues its growth—including recent developments at the Los Angeles campus—faculty development remains central to maintaining academic excellence. The event reinforced the university’s commitment to cultivating a collaborative community of educators dedicated to student success.

“We are building more than classrooms—we are building a network of mentors and innovators,” a university spokesperson shared. “This event ensures our faculty are equipped to deliver impactful, ethical, and high-quality education.”

With the Spring quarter now in full swing, Stanton University continues to demonstrate its commitment to academic excellence through ongoing investment in faculty growth and development—laying the foundation for a successful year ahead for the Stanton Elks community.

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