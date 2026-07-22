A New Chapter Begins: Stanton University Welcomes Fall 2026 Students at Anaheim Campus Orientation

Dr. Phan-Ho Anh Thu, Chair of the Information Systems Department, introduces the academic curriculum and program expectations to incoming students The newest cohort of Stanton University students gather to learn about campus resources, academic expectations, and degree pathways during the Fall 2026 Orientation.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy was electric at Stanton University’s Anaheim campus on Friday, July 10, 2026, as faculty, staff, and student leaders officially welcomed the newest cohort of Stanton Elks to the family!

New Student Orientation marked the official start of the Fall 2026 quarter, bringing together a vibrant group of fresh faces from diverse backgrounds, all united by a shared drive for academic and professional success.

Starting the Journey Off Right

Orientation provided incoming students with essential tools to navigate their upcoming academic journey smoothly. From campus tours and academic advisement to practical technology setups and administrative guidance, the day was designed to ensure every Elk felt confident and supported from day one.

Throughout the event, new students had the opportunity to:

Connect with Faculty & Staff: Meet their instructors, academic advisors, and department assistants.

Explore Campus Resources: Get step-by-step guidance on university systems, library access, and student services.

Build Community: Network with peers across various degree programs, sharing stories and building lifelong professional networks.

Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders

Whether stepping into established majors like Business Administration and Information Systems Management, or enrolling in one of Stanton’s specialized practical training and professional development programs, the incoming class reflects the university's commitment to career-focused, practical education.

"Meeting our new students is always the highlight of the term," shared the student affairs team. "Seeing their enthusiasm and hearing about their career goals reminds us why we’re here. We are so proud to welcome them into the Stanton family."

Looking Ahead to an Unforgettable Quarter

As classes begin, Stanton University remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive, academically rigorous, and supportive environment where every student can thrive.

To all our new Elks: welcome aboard! Together, let’s make the Fall 2026 quarter an unforgettable chapter in your educational journey.

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