Breaking the Ice: Trivia Brings the Stanton University Community Together

Enthusiastic students from across all majors gather in the Multipurpose Room to compete head-to-head in the Campus-Wide Vocabulary Challenge. Faculty members, including the Athletic Department Director - Mr. Pereira and Business Professor Mr. Afalqa, join students in the spirit of friendly competition. Students share smiles and celebrate new connections following the fast-paced vocabulary showdown.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting a new academic year is an exciting experience, but it can also bring challenges, particularly for international students adjusting to a new country, culture, language, and academic environment. Recognizing the importance of helping students feel welcomed and connected, Stanton University organized an interactive trivia event designed to build relationships and strengthen the university community.

Led by Dr. Maldonado, Program Chair, the event offered students an engaging alternative to traditional introductions. Instead of simply sharing their names, nationalities, and interests, students participated in a friendly competition that encouraged natural conversation, teamwork, and laughter.

The room was filled with energy as three students at a time volunteered to compete, using desk bells to answer questions. The trivia topics included Stanton University’s academic programs, policies, student resources, and general knowledge. Some questions were straightforward, while others encouraged participants to think carefully and respond quickly.

Although the event included friendly competition, its primary purpose was to create a welcoming and supportive environment. Students celebrated one another’s correct answers, laughed together over unexpected responses, and encouraged those who volunteered to participate. As the activity continued, students who had initially been hesitant became increasingly confident and involved. By the end of the game, even faculty members had joined the competition.

Following the trivia activity, students and faculty shared pizza and refreshments. The informal gathering provided another opportunity for students to introduce themselves, continue their conversations, and begin developing friendships outside the classroom.

“At Stanton University, we believe that student success begins with a strong sense of belonging,” said Dr. Maldonado. “Activities like this help students feel welcomed, supported, and connected to their university community.”

The trivia event reflected Stanton University’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive campus environment where students from diverse cultural and academic backgrounds can learn, connect, and thrive. University life extends beyond lectures, assignments, and examinations; it also includes the relationships students build and the experiences they share throughout their academic journey.

Sometimes, bringing a community together does not require an elaborate program. A few thoughtful questions, some friendly competition, and a shared slice of pizza can transform introductions into meaningful connections—and help make Stanton University feel like home.

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