Celebrating the Class of 2026: Stanton University Marks a Milestone Commencement

Three Stanton University graduates share a joyful moment checking the commencement program together just before the ceremony begins. Featured commencement speaker Dara Maleki, Founder and CEO of The Pizza Press, delivers an inspiring address on entrepreneurship, innovation, and perseverance to the Stanton University Class of 2026. A Stanton University graduate celebrates her milestone achievement alongside family, proudly wearing a custom sash featuring the Union Jack under the campus pergola.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanton University officially celebrated its 2026 Commencement Ceremony on June 26, 2026, bringing together graduating students, faculty, families, and the wider university community. Held at the Brookhurst Community Center in Anaheim, CA, the landmark event served as a memorable celebration of academic achievement, resilience, and future promise.

The ceremony provided a meaningful space for families and loved ones to applaud the success of their graduates, reinforcing Stanton University's ongoing commitment to cultivating future leaders and honoring academic excellence.

A Vision of Entrepreneurship: Featured Speaker Dara Maleki

This year, Stanton University was honored to welcome Dara Maleki, the Founder and CEO of The Pizza Press, as the featured commencement speaker.

As a highly successful entrepreneur and prominent business leader in Orange County, Mr. Maleki has built a thriving restaurant brand widely recognized for its innovation, customer experience, and franchise growth. Throughout his career in hospitality and business development, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building scalable ventures and driving economic opportunities within the local community.

Aligning with Stanton’s Core Values

Mr. Maleki’s journey from a single idea to a growing national franchise perfectly reflects the core values that define the Stanton University experience:

Innovation: Finding creative solutions and redefining industries.

Perseverance: Overcoming challenges inherent in business and education.

Leadership: Guiding teams and scalable ventures toward success.

Community Impact: Creating local opportunities and giving back.

By turning his entrepreneurial vision into a reality, Maleki exemplified the exact spirit of determination that Stanton strives to instill in its student body. His insights offered invaluable inspiration to the Class of 2026 as they prepared to transition into their professional careers.

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

The 2026 Commencement was more than just a rite of passage; it was a launching pad for the next generation of professionals. As Stanton’s graduates officially crossed the stage, they stepped into a new chapter equipped with the tools to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and communities.

"This landmark event is designed to honor the hard work, dedication, and resilience of Stanton’s graduates as they officially cross the stage and transition into their professional careers and future endeavors."

Congratulations to the Class of 2026! The entire Stanton community is incredibly proud of your diverse accomplishments and looks forward to seeing how you shape the future.

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