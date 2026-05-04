A safety reminder on May the Fourth
May the Fourth be with you.
We have combined the Force with important safety reminders on our overhead message signs to help motorists safely travel to a galaxy far, far, away…
Or nearby, if you have a short commute!
We hope these messages start important conversations about traffic safety and influence motorists to make smarter decisions (such as using turn signals) to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them.
This is the way.
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