Senate Bill 294 Printer's Number 1657
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - (1) Is a project, including infrastructure associated
with the project. A project does not include highways,
bridges, waste disposal facilities, sewage facilities or
water facilities. This paragraph includes:
(i) Storm water, water or sewer infrastructure, or
tunnels, bridges or roads, when associated with a project
that is part of an economic development project.
(ii) Hospital facilities and capital improvements
for hospital facilities.
(2) Is a project which will generate substantial
increases in or maintain current levels of employment, tax
revenues or other measures of economic activity. This
paragraph includes:
(i) [a] A community asset project[; and].
(ii) [a] A housing project [that will support and
generate economic activity].
(3) Is a project that has a regional or
multijurisdictional impact [or, in the case of housing, is
part of a community revitalization plan].
(4) Is eligible for tax-exempt bond funding under
existing Federal law and regulations.
(5) Has at least a 50% non-State financial participation
documented at the time of application, including a portion of
any funds reserved for future physical maintenance and
operation of the project:
(i) at least half of which is secured funding;
(ii) toward which the only noncash non-State
financial participation permitted is land or fixed assets
which have a substantial useful life and are directly
related to the project;
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