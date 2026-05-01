Senate Bill 294 Printer's Number 1657

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - (1) Is a project, including infrastructure associated

with the project. A project does not include highways,

bridges, waste disposal facilities, sewage facilities or

water facilities. This paragraph includes:

(i) Storm water, water or sewer infrastructure, or

tunnels, bridges or roads, when associated with a project

that is part of an economic development project.

(ii) Hospital facilities and capital improvements

for hospital facilities.

(2) Is a project which will generate substantial

increases in or maintain current levels of employment, tax

revenues or other measures of economic activity. This

paragraph includes:

(i) [a] A community asset project[; and].

(ii) [a] A housing project [that will support and

generate economic activity].

(3) Is a project that has a regional or

multijurisdictional impact [or, in the case of housing, is

part of a community revitalization plan].

(4) Is eligible for tax-exempt bond funding under

existing Federal law and regulations.

(5) Has at least a 50% non-State financial participation

documented at the time of application, including a portion of

any funds reserved for future physical maintenance and

operation of the project:

(i) at least half of which is secured funding;

(ii) toward which the only noncash non-State

financial participation permitted is land or fixed assets

which have a substantial useful life and are directly

related to the project;

20260SB0294PN1657 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30