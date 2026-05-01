Senate Bill 1314 Printer's Number 1667
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1667
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1314
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COSTA
AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 302 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 302. Imposition of Tax.--(a) Except as provided in
subsection (c)[, every]:
(1) Every resident individual, estate or trust shall be
subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of receiving each of
the classes of income hereinafter enumerated in section 303, a
tax upon each dollar of income received by that resident during
that resident's taxable year at the rate of three and seven
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.