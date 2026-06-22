Senate Bill 1390 Printer's Number 1826

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - to the school district without requiring the purchase of

additional software or payment of fees to access the data.

Vendors of school mapping services must provide the maps to

authorized law enforcement and emergency responders at no cost.

(2) Maps must be in formats capable of being printed, shared

electronically and, if requested, digitally integrated into

interactive mobile platforms in use.

(3) Maps must be viewable and printable from open-source

documents or image viewers.

(4) Maps must be oriented to true north and include a fixed

grid with consistent "x" and "y" coordinates.

(5) Maps must have been produced from data verified for

accuracy through an onsite walk-through of the school buildings

and grounds depicted on the maps by the entity producing the

data.

(6) Maps must include accurate floor plans overlaid on

current, verified aerial imagery of the school campus.

(7) Maps must include site-specific labeling for school

structures such as room names, hallway designations, exterior

doors, stairwell numbers and the locations of hazards, critical

utility controls, key boxes, automated external defibrillators

and trauma kits and school grounds, including parking areas,

athletic fields, surrounding roads and neighboring properties.

(8) Maps must be created, stored and maintained exclusively

within the United States for the entire duration of the mapping

process and duration of the term of the contract to ensure

security of the data.

(b) A school district shall consult and receive written

approval from the primary law enforcement agency serving and

supporting the school district prior to entering into a contract

20260SB1390PN1826 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30