Senate Bill 1390 Printer's Number 1826
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - to the school district without requiring the purchase of
additional software or payment of fees to access the data.
Vendors of school mapping services must provide the maps to
authorized law enforcement and emergency responders at no cost.
(2) Maps must be in formats capable of being printed, shared
electronically and, if requested, digitally integrated into
interactive mobile platforms in use.
(3) Maps must be viewable and printable from open-source
documents or image viewers.
(4) Maps must be oriented to true north and include a fixed
grid with consistent "x" and "y" coordinates.
(5) Maps must have been produced from data verified for
accuracy through an onsite walk-through of the school buildings
and grounds depicted on the maps by the entity producing the
data.
(6) Maps must include accurate floor plans overlaid on
current, verified aerial imagery of the school campus.
(7) Maps must include site-specific labeling for school
structures such as room names, hallway designations, exterior
doors, stairwell numbers and the locations of hazards, critical
utility controls, key boxes, automated external defibrillators
and trauma kits and school grounds, including parking areas,
athletic fields, surrounding roads and neighboring properties.
(8) Maps must be created, stored and maintained exclusively
within the United States for the entire duration of the mapping
process and duration of the term of the contract to ensure
security of the data.
(b) A school district shall consult and receive written
approval from the primary law enforcement agency serving and
supporting the school district prior to entering into a contract
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