Senate Bill 1386 Printer's Number 1828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"All-terrain vehicle." As defined under section 3722(g)

(relating to off-road vehicles in urban municipalities).

"Dirt bike." As defined under section 3722(g).

Section 3. Section 3736 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 3736. Reckless driving.

(a) General rule.--Any person who drives any vehicle in

willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or

property is guilty of reckless driving.

(a.1) All-terrain vehicle and dirt bike.--

(1) Any person who drives an all-terrain vehicle or dirt

bike in an urban municipality in a willful or wanton

disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of

reckless driving.

(2) If at least three or more persons are driving all-

terrain vehicles or dirt bikes in an urban municipality in a

willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or

property, the persons are guilty of reckless driving.

(b) Penalty.--

(1) Any person who violates [this section] subsection

(a) commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of $200.

(2) Any person who violates subsection (a.1) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction:

(i) For a first offense, be sentenced to pay a fine

of $200 and costs of the prosecution and, in default of

the payment of the fine or costs, be imprisoned for not

more than 10 days.

(ii) For a subsequent offense, be sentenced to pay a

fine of $300 and costs of prosecution and, in default of

20260SB1386PN1828 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30