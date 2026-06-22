Senate Bill 1386 Printer's Number 1828
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"All-terrain vehicle." As defined under section 3722(g)
(relating to off-road vehicles in urban municipalities).
"Dirt bike." As defined under section 3722(g).
Section 3. Section 3736 of Title 75 is amended to read:
§ 3736. Reckless driving.
(a) General rule.--Any person who drives any vehicle in
willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or
property is guilty of reckless driving.
(a.1) All-terrain vehicle and dirt bike.--
(1) Any person who drives an all-terrain vehicle or dirt
bike in an urban municipality in a willful or wanton
disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of
reckless driving.
(2) If at least three or more persons are driving all-
terrain vehicles or dirt bikes in an urban municipality in a
willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or
property, the persons are guilty of reckless driving.
(b) Penalty.--
(1) Any person who violates [this section] subsection
(a) commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be
sentenced to pay a fine of $200.
(2) Any person who violates subsection (a.1) commits a
summary offense and shall, upon conviction:
(i) For a first offense, be sentenced to pay a fine
of $200 and costs of the prosecution and, in default of
the payment of the fine or costs, be imprisoned for not
more than 10 days.
(ii) For a subsequent offense, be sentenced to pay a
fine of $300 and costs of prosecution and, in default of
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