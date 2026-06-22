Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,743 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1386 Printer's Number 1828

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"All-terrain vehicle." As defined under section 3722(g)

(relating to off-road vehicles in urban municipalities).

"Dirt bike." As defined under section 3722(g).

Section 3. Section 3736 of Title 75 is amended to read:

§ 3736. Reckless driving.

(a) General rule.--Any person who drives any vehicle in

willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or

property is guilty of reckless driving.

(a.1) All-terrain vehicle and dirt bike.--

(1) Any person who drives an all-terrain vehicle or dirt

bike in an urban municipality in a willful or wanton

disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of

reckless driving.

(2) If at least three or more persons are driving all-

terrain vehicles or dirt bikes in an urban municipality in a

willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or

property, the persons are guilty of reckless driving.

(b) Penalty.--

(1) Any person who violates [this section] subsection

(a) commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of $200.

(2) Any person who violates subsection (a.1) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction:

(i) For a first offense, be sentenced to pay a fine

of $200 and costs of the prosecution and, in default of

the payment of the fine or costs, be imprisoned for not

more than 10 days.

(ii) For a subsequent offense, be sentenced to pay a

fine of $300 and costs of prosecution and, in default of

20260SB1386PN1828 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1386 Printer's Number 1828

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.