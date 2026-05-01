Senate Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1673
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1673
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1318
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND STEFANO, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns), 11 (Cities)
and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in contracts, further providing for
regulation of contracts; in contracts, further providing for
contracts or purchases in excess of base amount of $18,500,
for contracts or purchases not in excess of base amount of
$18,500, for contracts or purchases not requiring advertising
or bidding, for evasion of advertising requirements and for
separate bids for plumbing, heating, ventilating and
electrical work, elevators and escalators; in general
provisions relating to area government and intergovernmental
cooperation, further providing for bids for certain joint
purchases, for written or telephonic price quotations
required and for division of transactions provided; in
parking authorities, further providing for competition in
award of contracts; in municipal authorities, further
providing for competition in award of contracts; and making
an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1402(a) and (a.1) of Title 8 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 1402. Regulation of contracts.
(a) Requirements.--All contracts or purchases in excess of
the base amount of [$18,500] $100,000, subject to adjustment
under subsection (a.2), except those mentioned in this section
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