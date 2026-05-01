Senate Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1673

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1673

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1318

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND STEFANO, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Titles 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns), 11 (Cities)

and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in contracts, further providing for

regulation of contracts; in contracts, further providing for

contracts or purchases in excess of base amount of $18,500,

for contracts or purchases not in excess of base amount of

$18,500, for contracts or purchases not requiring advertising

or bidding, for evasion of advertising requirements and for

separate bids for plumbing, heating, ventilating and

electrical work, elevators and escalators; in general

provisions relating to area government and intergovernmental

cooperation, further providing for bids for certain joint

purchases, for written or telephonic price quotations

required and for division of transactions provided; in

parking authorities, further providing for competition in

award of contracts; in municipal authorities, further

providing for competition in award of contracts; and making

an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1402(a) and (a.1) of Title 8 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1402. Regulation of contracts.

(a) Requirements.--All contracts or purchases in excess of

the base amount of [$18,500] $100,000, subject to adjustment

under subsection (a.2), except those mentioned in this section

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